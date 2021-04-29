Norway easily clinch EHF EURO 2022 berth

For the tenth time in history, Norway qualified for an EHF EURO. After a close 28:23 win against Latvia on Wednesday, the EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists had an easy-going evening with the same opponent in the same arena in Valmiera.

While Latvia remain on two points after the 17:36 defeat, Norway took their fourth win in their fifth match and will definitely finish first or second in their group.

GROUP 6

Norway vs Latvia 36:17 (17:11)

the final result was close to the biggest ever Norwegian victories ever in an EHF EURO qualifier, the 32:11 against Azerbaijan and 29:8 against Luxembourg – both in 1995.

the match was fully equal until the score of 10:9 in the 22nd minute 22, then Norway pulled ahead to a six-goal advantage at the break and their first double-figure lead at 25:15 in the 46th minute

Andis Ermanis scored the last Latvian goal at 50 minutes for 17:27, which was followed by a 9:0 run for the victors

Kevin Gulliksen was on fire on Thursday night, scoring 11 field goals from 12 attempts. On the other hand, no Latvian player netted in more than three times

Norway will have their next and last “home match” again at Valmiera, hosting Italy on Sunday. Latvia play Belarus on Sunday and if they win, it could be enough to finish among the four best third-ranked teams

Norway and Belarus fight for top spot

Norway and Belarus both qualified for the EHF EURO 2022 on Thursday, with eight points on their accounts before the last round - and both are the favourites in their final matches.

Norway face Italy, Belarus host Latvia. If both win on Sunday, Norway are the group’s winners – after losing the away match 25:33 at Belarus, they won 27:19 at home, and therefore have scored more away goals in the aggregate encounter.