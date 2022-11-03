Norway expect tough challenge against 2020 bronze medallists Croatia

Group A will be opened by a clash between debutants Switzerland and a rejuvenated team of Hungary. The night will be closed with reigning champions Norway taking on one of the surprises of the last EHF EURO, Croatia.

GROUP A

Hungary vs Switzerland

Friday 4 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Hungary head into their 14th EHF EURO with a new head coach, Vlagyimir Golovin, who took over in 2021

the Hungarian side relies mostly on players from the domestic league and from their successful younger age category national teams

after the final days of preparation, Dorrotya Faluvégi, Szimonetta Regina Planeta and Nadine Schaltz have been dropped from the roster

Switzerland are making their debut at the EHF EURO, aiming to gain as much experience as they can before co-hosting the next EHF EURO in 2024

Respect Your Talent youngster Mia Emmenegger is making her debut at only 17 years old

the Swiss team qualified for their historic tournament as the second team from group 1; Hungary finished first in group 5

the two sides have met only once so far: in 1991, Hungary defeated Switzerland 25:16 in the group phase of the World Championship

Vlagyimir Golovin, Hungary coach: “We have quite a young team and some changes in the squad. We have great expectations from this EHF EURO, and especially the first game. I hope my players will not feel great pressure and that they will perform how they can.”

Martin Albertsen, Switzerland coach: “Hungary are a young team but not as young as we are. They are a very good team with quality players that can perform at a high level. It would be a sensation if we can do something against Hungary but we will do our best on the court.”

Norway vs Croatia

Friday 4 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

Norway, the reigning champions miss some of their stars: Anna Solberg, Camilla Herrem, Kari Brattset Dale, Marta Tomac, and Heidi Løke; seven debutants are ready to take the European stage

right wing Nikolina Zadravec has not travelled to the EHF EURO 2022; Katarina Pavlovic is still doubtful

Norway are on a winning streak at the EHF EURO, having won the last 12 matches at the tournament

top player Nora Mørk is 21 goals short of becoming the team’s best EHF EURO scorer in history

this will be the 10th encounter between the two, the fourth at the European championship; Croatia's biggest defeat at the EHF EURO was in 2016 against Norway: 34:16

team captain and one of the most experienced players in the team, Katarina Jezic, heads into her fifth EHF EURO

Thorir Hergeirsson, Norway coach: “Croatia can play equally well and win against most of the teams at the EHF EURO, and also against Norway. I hope we are prepared to play a tough game as I believe there will be many duels in defence.”

Nenad Sostaric, Croatia coach: “We are playing against the World and European champions. That says enough. Even though they have new players in the squad, their base is the same with many experienced players. We have analysed them and we have a plan what we have to play against them.”