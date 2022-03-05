Norway power on to fourth win in a row

Norway are only one step away from clinching the EHF EURO CUP, after dominating Montenegro and securing their fourth win in a row, 40:23, against their co-hosts of the EHF EURO 2022.

EHF EURO CUP

Norway vs Montenegro 40:23 (17:11)

after opening a six-goal gap at the break, Norway jumped to a 10:3 run to start the second half, as Montenegro’s attacking efficiency dipped to 41%

the Scandavian side had not scored such a large amount of goals against a European side since December 2020, when they put 42 past Germany at the EHF EURO

this was Norway’s biggest-ever win against Montenegro, passing the previous record set at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, when Thorir Hergeirsson’s side sealed a 35:23 win

left back Henny Reistad and centre back Stine Oftedal were Norway’s top scorers, with seven and six goals respectively, as only one of the Scandinavian side’s 14 outfield players failed to score at least once

with four wins in their first four games, Norway can lose the title only if they lose their next two games. Slovenia can still win if they win their next three and beat the Norway by six goals or more in their meeting

Norway deliver brilliant attacking performance

Three days ago, Norway sealed a 32:27 win against Montenegro in Podgorica, as coach Thorir Hergeirsson handed meaningful minutes to all of his players. The second match between the two sides, played in Larvik, had Norway once again firing on all cylinders, with the attacking efficiency jumping to 77% throughout the game.

It was once again confirmation of what Norway are able to do, especially in attack, cementing their status as favourites to retain their European title come November. On the other side, Montenegro are still experimenting, especially after another key player of their golden generation, left wing Majda Mehmedovic, announced her international retirement.