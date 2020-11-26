Norway reveal success recipe on EHF EURO podcast

The latest official EHF EURO 2020 podcast has been released on Thursday, and it is another must-hear episode.

Record seven-time EHF EURO champions Norway are in the spotlight, as key players Stine Oftedal, Kari Grimsbø and Karoline Breivang are talking about the development of Norway's golden generation and the influence on today's team.

The iconic trio speaks about:

their first experience with the national team,

the development of a culture which nurtured excellence and a winning mentality,

the importance of the team captains and their styles of leadership,

their most memorable moments and thoughts on the current team's chances at EHF EURO 2020.

The full episode is available below.

This is the fourth episode of the podcast series, following a two-part interview with Cristina Neagu and an interview with Andrea Lakic in the earlier editions.

The (Un)informed Handball Hour is providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Women’s EHF EURO 2020.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the 3-20 December European Championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh will welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the championship.

The EHF EURO podcast is available in English on all major podcast platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and acast and will also as embedded on ehf-euro.com.