Norway versus France in a rematch – yet again

Interestingly, the 2021 World Championship final was the first time since the teams met in their very first trophy match, at the 1999 World Championship, that the winners were not in front at half-time. Every game since — 13 in total, all at final tournaments including three semi-finals and three finals prior to the one at Spain 2021 — the victor that emerged was the team in front at the break.

But, while the history between the teams is long, the mutual respect is high and the knowledge of each is very strong, everyone agrees that the past has no bearing on what will happen in the semi-final.

At the EHF EURO 2022, Norway have the unusual situation of arriving at the final with a defeat behind them, after Denmark won the last game in main round group I, ending a run of 17 wins at the EHF EURO for Norway.

“It was a tough game against Denmark and it’s always interesting, this process after losing a game, changing, switching over for a new game and new possibilities and getting back in this right mode. That we are working on today and the girls are doing well,” said Norway coach Thorir Hergeirsson at the semi-final press conference on Thursday.

“Happily, we lose sometimes — it’s important, because the other teams are very good. You have to be humble. All good teams, they can switch from losing to change and be ready for a new match and turn around this situation. So that is one of the most important things in the championship.”

On the other hand, France have only wins behind them at the EHF EURO 2022.

“It’s a very good competition for the French team. We are good in each part of the game, especially in defence and we play very fast in fast breaks, breakthroughs, and we beat very good teams. We are now in good condition because yesterday [in the last main round game], a lot of players didn’t play. The young players were very good. In the team, the atmosphere is very good. We are very happy,” said France coach Olivier Krumbholz.

It will be a special match for Krumbholz, who has led France to a large collection of medals, including, most recently, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold, two world titles and the EHF EURO trophy on home soil in 2018. The semi-final against Norway will be Krumbholz’s 500th match leading France.

“We really hope — it will be the best gift for him,” said Edwige of the possibility to take a medal this weekend. “We have a lot of expectation for the semi-final. And it will be a particular game for Olivier, this semi-final, because it will be his 500th. So these games will have a lot of emotion, so I hope we will give to him the best gift.

“It’s important for us and yes, this game is not friendly, but we really appreciate the Norwegian team and I think we are friendly together. We went on holidays together in Martinique. So it’s really cool to play against Norway. To be honest, maybe it will be better in the final. But OK, we will do it in the semi-final.”