Norway versus France in a rematch – yet again
Norway and France have met for 22 matches, including several recent finals. Today, they face off in the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 semi-final, which is Olivier Krumbholz’s 500th game leading France.
A total of 22 official matches, with 18 wins for Norway and four for France — that is the overall balance between the very familiar foes in the second semi-final at the EHF EURO 2022.
After Denmark and Montenegro decide the first ticket to the final, Norway and France throw off at 20:30 CET on Friday with both teams aiming to return to the trophy match after contesting it against each other in 2020 — but only one team will see their dream of the trophy match fulfilled.
It is the rematch of rematches. The battle between the defending European title holders and current world champions Norway and the team they defeated to take both those titles — the Olympic champions France. The two teams that together currently hold the three major international titles available in handball. A true clash of the titans.
Almost one year ago, Norway were celebrating a great comeback win, 29:22, in the World Championship final, after France clearly dominated the first half and all looked lost for the Scandinavian side at the break. And almost two years ago, it was also Norway who celebrated victory in the EHF EURO 2020 final, 22:20. The last win for France was in the final of the 2017 World Championship final, 23:21.
“Their players have already played so many championships before so their experience is so important. But of course, they have focused on their defence and that’s what we see during this European championship as well — they stand really good in that way. They are always improving. So it would be challenging for us, but it’s a good challenge,” said Norway back Henny Reistad.
The teams are accustomed to meeting each other in trophy matches, and the most recent encounter in a semi-final rather than a final was at the EHF EURO 2016, when Norway won 20:16. The teams have changed significantly since then, but some of the sides’ core players were on court for the match in Gothenburg, including All-star Team members at that edition, right back Nora Mørk and best defender Béatrice Edwige.
It’s a very good competition for the French team. We are good in each part of the game, especially in defence and we play very fast in fast breaks, breakthroughs, and we beat very good teams.
Interestingly, the 2021 World Championship final was the first time since the teams met in their very first trophy match, at the 1999 World Championship, that the winners were not in front at half-time. Every game since — 13 in total, all at final tournaments including three semi-finals and three finals prior to the one at Spain 2021 — the victor that emerged was the team in front at the break.
But, while the history between the teams is long, the mutual respect is high and the knowledge of each is very strong, everyone agrees that the past has no bearing on what will happen in the semi-final.
At the EHF EURO 2022, Norway have the unusual situation of arriving at the final with a defeat behind them, after Denmark won the last game in main round group I, ending a run of 17 wins at the EHF EURO for Norway.
“It was a tough game against Denmark and it’s always interesting, this process after losing a game, changing, switching over for a new game and new possibilities and getting back in this right mode. That we are working on today and the girls are doing well,” said Norway coach Thorir Hergeirsson at the semi-final press conference on Thursday.
“Happily, we lose sometimes — it’s important, because the other teams are very good. You have to be humble. All good teams, they can switch from losing to change and be ready for a new match and turn around this situation. So that is one of the most important things in the championship.”
On the other hand, France have only wins behind them at the EHF EURO 2022.
“It’s a very good competition for the French team. We are good in each part of the game, especially in defence and we play very fast in fast breaks, breakthroughs, and we beat very good teams. We are now in good condition because yesterday [in the last main round game], a lot of players didn’t play. The young players were very good. In the team, the atmosphere is very good. We are very happy,” said France coach Olivier Krumbholz.
It will be a special match for Krumbholz, who has led France to a large collection of medals, including, most recently, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold, two world titles and the EHF EURO trophy on home soil in 2018. The semi-final against Norway will be Krumbholz’s 500th match leading France.
“We really hope — it will be the best gift for him,” said Edwige of the possibility to take a medal this weekend. “We have a lot of expectation for the semi-final. And it will be a particular game for Olivier, this semi-final, because it will be his 500th. So these games will have a lot of emotion, so I hope we will give to him the best gift.
“It’s important for us and yes, this game is not friendly, but we really appreciate the Norwegian team and I think we are friendly together. We went on holidays together in Martinique. So it’s really cool to play against Norway. To be honest, maybe it will be better in the final. But OK, we will do it in the semi-final.”
Edwige’s comments highlight the relationships between the two sides. Aside from several of them having played together on a club level — for example, Edwige herself having crossed over at Györ some seasons ago with Norway’s Stine Oftedal, Silje Solberg, Veronica Kristiansen and Kari Brattset, the latter two of whom are not playing the EHF EURO 2022 — the teams have undertaken training camps together and the coaches have learned a lot from each other over the years.
“Olivier and French handball are one of the biggest inspirations for me and for our team. We have had cooperation. OK, we are competing in the championships, but I think we are working together between and I always have had this attitude that you have to play against the best teams and you have to cooperate with the best coaches,” said Hergeirsson.
“France is one of the biggest sports nation in world. They are good in everything. So, we should learn and that’s why we have been having some training camps together and we are planning for new training camps next summer.”
Although the past means nothing considering this encounter, the history is clearly on Norway’s side. The record winners of the event are targeting their ninth trophy at the EURO, and have lost the semi-final only once, at the first edition in 1994. However, while Norway are aiming for a back-to-back final participation, having missed the medal round in 2018 when France won their sole title in the event, France have made it to the trophy game at the last two editions.
On Friday night, we will find out who has learned the most to bring to this current match — from their own work and from the other.