Norwegians help Esbjerg power past Buducnost
On Saturday afternoon, it looked like Team Esbjerg arrived full of confidence in Montenegro for their group B match in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 against WHC Buducnost BEMAX.
The Danish side had a great first half and looked strong in attack, leaving Buducnost powerless, but everything turned around midway through the second half when the Montenegrin side caught up. However, Buducnost lacked concentration in the last 10 minutes, allowing Esbjerg to break loose and claim a 28:23 win.
GROUP B
WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 23:28 (11:16)
- there was a relatively slow start for both teams as we welcomed the first goal in the third minute
- boosted by Marit Røsberg Jacobsen and Henny Ella Reistad, Esbjerg had a four-goal lead in the 11th minute and kept it until half-time
- Buducnost had a 46 per cent shot efficiency at half-time – the effect of Rikke Polusen between the posts and her eight saves at a 43 per cent save efficiency for Esbjerg
- things turned around in the second half as Buducnost made a comeback with the help of goalkeeper Armelle Attingré and equalised at 20:20 in the 44th minute
- the home team missed the chance to create a thrilling finish with three missed shots in a row during a crucial part of the match
- after their defeat against Győri Audi ETO KC in round 1 of the group phase, this is Esbjerg's first win of the season
Norwegian power assists Esbjerg
Esbjerg might come from Denmark, but the match was all about Norwegian players. Henny Ella Reistad 10 goals and Marit Røsberg Jacobsen with six goals and were especially rhapsodic from back court and wing positions, respectively.
When you add Nora Mørk, Kristine Breistøl and Vilde Mortensen Ingstad all scoring three goals each, 25 out of Esbjerg's 28 goals were scored by a Norwegian player.
I can't be happy after the defeat, but I can be because of the fact that the players fought for the whole 60 minutes. The fight was at a high level, especially in the second half, and we managed to equalise. But then again we lost several balls and missed several important shots.
I am very happy with the result; it is always difficult to win in Podgorica. I think Buducnost will take a lot of points this season, because they have a better team than last season.