Norwegians help Esbjerg power past Buducnost

On Saturday afternoon, it looked like Team Esbjerg arrived full of confidence in Montenegro for their group B match in the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 against WHC Buducnost BEMAX.

The Danish side had a great first half and looked strong in attack, leaving Buducnost powerless, but everything turned around midway through the second half when the Montenegrin side caught up. However, Buducnost lacked concentration in the last 10 minutes, allowing Esbjerg to break loose and claim a 28:23 win.

GROUP B

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 23:28 (11:16)

there was a relatively slow start for both teams as we welcomed the first goal in the third minute

boosted by Marit Røsberg Jacobsen and Henny Ella Reistad, Esbjerg had a four-goal lead in the 11th minute and kept it until half-time

Buducnost had a 46 per cent shot efficiency at half-time – the effect of Rikke Polusen between the posts and her eight saves at a 43 per cent save efficiency for Esbjerg

things turned around in the second half as Buducnost made a comeback with the help of goalkeeper Armelle Attingré and equalised at 20:20 in the 44th minute

the home team missed the chance to create a thrilling finish with three missed shots in a row during a crucial part of the match

after their defeat against Győri Audi ETO KC in round 1 of the group phase, this is Esbjerg's first win of the season

😮 She's helped put @TeamEsbjerg well ahead with her variety of shots - check out the best of Marit Røsberg Jacobsen so far!#ehfcl #handmadehistory pic.twitter.com/xvN3uIvtlJ — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 17, 2022

Norwegian power assists Esbjerg

Esbjerg might come from Denmark, but the match was all about Norwegian players. Henny Ella Reistad 10 goals and Marit Røsberg Jacobsen with six goals and were especially rhapsodic from back court and wing positions, respectively.

When you add Nora Mørk, Kristine Breistøl and Vilde Mortensen Ingstad all scoring three goals each, 25 out of Esbjerg's 28 goals were scored by a Norwegian player.