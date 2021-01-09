Odense again cruise past Podravka

During the current DELO EHF Champions League season, Odense Handball had already claimed an emphatic victory against HC Podravka Vegeta, beating them in Croatia 33:17.

Now the Danish side won by almost the same margin, 35:20, and improved their position in the group.

Group B:

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 35:20 (18:10)

18 goals at half-time and 35 in the whole match are both Odense’s scoring records in the DELO EHF Champions League

leading by eight goals at the break, Odense enjoyed a 7:0 run early in the second half, removing all questions about the winner

the Danish team’s goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt recorded ten saves with a save efficiency of nearly 48 per cent

the fourth-placed Odense now have 12 points after ten matches, while Podravka suffered their sixth straight defeat

next week, both sides are scheduled to play at home: Odense will host Györ, while Podravka will welcome Valcea

Rej enjoys perfect debut

After an impressive performance at the EHF EURO 2020, where she became Denmark’s top scorer, Mia Rej moved from Kobenhavn Håndbold to Odense and played her first European game for the new club against Podravka. The debut was successful as the centre back netted nine times and contributed a lot to Odense’s victory.