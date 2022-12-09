Odense wary of Krim’s strength in MOTW
With only seven days between the two matches, time will tell what both teams have learned from their first meeting when Odense Håndbold and Krim Mercator Ljubljana meet again on Sunday for Match of the Week in round 8 of the EHF Champions League Women group phase. Odense line player Rikke Iversen is expecting another close fight.
Ahead of Sunday’s Match of the Week (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CET), Odense have the better starting point compared to Krim in group A.
With eight points, the Danish champions are in fourth place, while Krim are in seventh with four points. But with the second half of the group phase throwing off this weekend, nothing has been decided yet.
Odense are looking forward to hosting the team they played against just a week ago in Slovenia. Although the result was convincing in the end for Odense, 29:23, the first half was far from easy as Krim were even leading by four goals (15:11) at the break. So, that first half provides Odense with enough impetus for improvement.
Also for Sunday, Odense line player Rikke Iversen expects a tough and difficult match, where focus must be maintained throughout the match.
“I think it will be a difficult match for us again, like in the last round. Although we won by six goals last weekend, we had a difficult first half, which we need to do better,” the line player says.
“I also think it will be a very physical match, as both teams have good physical strength and want to be tough in defence.”
Last week, Odense were still behind with less than 14 minutes on the clock (21:20) before turning the match around with an incredible 9:2 run. Iversen contributed four goals in total, converting all four efforts she had.
How does the Danish international, who has just won a silver medal in Ljubljana with the Danish national team during the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, hope that the match will play out?
“My dream is that we get off to a good start from the first minute, and that in our defence we stand compactly and well together with our goalkeepers. We as a team need everyone to come in and offer their strengths,” Iversen says.
Odense will also need width in their play during the Match of the Week – also in regard of Krim’s biggest strengths, according to Iversen.
“Krim are a team with really many qualities – and many stars with many individual skills. They are good at their interplay between full backs and lines. They also have many players who have an incredible amount of international experience.”
Any Krim players Odense should be particularly wary of?
“We must pay attention to Daria Dmitrieva, who is a very important for their team,” Iversen says.
“In addition, they have a skilled goalkeeper in Barbara Arenhart, who has a very unconventional and aggressive way of standing on goal.”