Odense wary of Krim’s strength in MOTW

Ahead of Sunday’s Match of the Week (live on EHFTV at 16:00 CET), Odense have the better starting point compared to Krim in group A.

With eight points, the Danish champions are in fourth place, while Krim are in seventh with four points. But with the second half of the group phase throwing off this weekend, nothing has been decided yet.

Odense are looking forward to hosting the team they played against just a week ago in Slovenia. Although the result was convincing in the end for Odense, 29:23, the first half was far from easy as Krim were even leading by four goals (15:11) at the break. So, that first half provides Odense with enough impetus for improvement.