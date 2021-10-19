Offensive festival helps GOG take the points in Chekhov

Tuesday night was definitely a night for offensive performances in Group B, with Nantes netting 40 times in Finland, against Cocks in their earlier encounter, GOG scored 39 times tonight in Chekhov to secure their own two points.

The Danish side were on fire right from the throw-off, scoring 22 in the first half with the help of an impressive Simon Pytlick. In the second half, Mathias Gidsel did the job, netting an overall of eight times to help his team take the points

GROUP B

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs GOG (DEN) 32:39 (15:22)

GOG pulled off an impressive offensive performance in the first half, scoring 22 goals, including nine in the last 10 minutes

That was the moment the Danish side cruised away on the scoreboard, taking a seven-goal advantage within 10 minutes, thanks to their defence

The visitors never let Chekhov come back on the scoreboard in the second half, with an advantage that remained above the six goals mark throughout the 30 minutes

Mathias Gidsel finished top-scorer of the game, with eight goals, while his teammate Simon Pytlick netted seven times

Simon Pytlick – what a first half

With seven goals out of seven shots in the first half alone, Simon Pytlick was a key factor for GOG tonight. At only 20, he took responsibilities like a player 10 years older and his best period was also the time when the Danish side cruised away on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Mathias Gidsel took up where he left off to help the Danish side remain on top. The left-hander finished best scorer for his team, with eight goals.