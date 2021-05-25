Official EHF Champions League song released

EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, has released 'Mesmerize', the official song of the EHF Champions League.

The song was first played at Tuesday’s draw for the EHF FINAL4 Men 2021 and can be heard at the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (29/30 May) and the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne (12/13 June) as well as across Europe’s handball arenas as of the 2021/22 season. It is also available on all major platforms including Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music.

Nina Kernmayer, Strategic Business EHF Marketing, said: "The new EHF Champions League song is a great way for us to connect with our fans digitally, as most of them have to follow the EHF FINAL4 events from home.

"Our vision for next season is to have a song at hand that provides our handball community with the right sound to celebrate the return of handball to arenas across Europe."

'Mesmerize' impresses with a catchy synth hook line and raw and massive dancehall power, altogether providing the recipe to become a new in-arena hit and to attract a younger audience.

The song, composed by international producer team JOIN7, is the next spin-off of EHF Marketing’s ongoing partnership with German sound agency WESOUND.

It is based on the EHF brand sound, which was introduced in July 2020 to compliment the EHF’s new brand ecosystem. At its core is the 'handball sound DNA': a rhythmic interpretation of the sport’s most iconic movement, the jump shot.

Sound logos and anthems for the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League as well as opening and closing sequences for TV elements, OTT platforms and social media have already been released.

Listen here to 'Mesmerize'.