This is Me: Darya Dmitrieva

Living Dad's dreams

There is no need to say that family is very important for any person. And I am no exception.

My father Evgenii was a hockey player. However, he could not reach the top level and played only in regional competitions. Besides, he finished his career early due to persistent injuries.

But I think that he made his dreams come true in me. When I was a kid, he attended every match I played. Sometimes he even helped my coach, who had to take care of several teams at the same time.

He was involved in all my handball activities – probably because he could not fully realise himself as a sportsman. And later, when I became a professional player, Dad behaved like my second coach. He used to call me after matches and explain my mistakes. Now he doesn’t do it anymore as he knows that I perfectly realise what I did right or wrong.

In my hometown Togliatti, we have a hockey team Lada, who compete at a high level. My father never played for them, but he is a devoted fan, and when I was a kid, we spent a lot of time at the rink supporting them. Even now, I recall some matches of the Russian league that I visited, for example against Ak Bars from Kazan.

I have never tried playing hockey, but I wanted to do sports gymnastics when I was seven. However, the coach said that I was not suited for that sport. I remember I was frustrated, and my father suggested trying handball, as training sessions took place in the same building as gymnastics.

I agreed, and we went to the hall where I saw several coaches, a woman and a few men. “I want to be coached by the woman,” I said, and Dad asked her: “Will you accept the girl?” She accepted me. And that was my first coach: Nina Boyko.

When we talked to Nina, I was standing on the stairs, and the coach thought I was quite tall. But the next day, when I came to my first training session, it actually turned out that I was the shortest of all girls in the team. Still, I liked playing handball, and I think I hit the nail with that choice. I thought this is exactly the sport for me.

Unlike Dad, my mother Natalia never cared for sport – as she says, she even cannot ski. My younger brother Pavel is actually the same – maybe he was expected to become a hockey player, but in fact he is a creative personality and now is studying at an art school, planning to be an actor. In fact, he also took after our father, who likes to sing and dance. I also love singing, in particular karaoke, and I do it quite well. And being artistic sometimes helps on the court, doesn’t it?