Live blog: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 media calls underway
The road to Cologne has come to an end! The four teams left in the race for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 title are on site and will today undergo their final preparations, take part in media calls and appear at the opening party at LANXESS arena. The live blog for Friday will follow the semi-finalists' activities, share insights gathered from players and coaches at the media calls, and take you through each step of the final day before throw-off at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025.
It’s something you never quite get used to. It’s still the biggest handball event in the world. It’s always great to come back. It means that the work that you put in every day pays off. But now, it’s not only about being here — it’s about winning games.
I had been waiting for a long time, so it’s fantastic to finally be here, especially for the first time since 2013 for the club in the competition. I have played this arena before with Denmark. I know the atmosphere, but having so many Berlin fans in the stands — it’s going to be a moment to remember.
No break last summer for a lot of us, a tough season in the Champions League — you can feel that the bodies are tired. But when you arrive in Cologne, it does not matter anymore. It is all about playing well and giving it all for 120 minutes and trying to reach the title.