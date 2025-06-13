13:26

Barça out, Füchse Berlin in as the media call continues.

Our journalist for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, Kevin Domas, spoke with head coach Carlos Ortega, right back Melvyn Richardson and line player Luis Frade.

The three agreed it has been a challenging season — even Frade, who highlights that he did not play the Olympic Games as many of his teammates did. For those players who took the court at Paris 2024, there has been little break since the start of the 2023/24 season.

But it has also been a particularly competitive season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, emphasised by the fact that three of the four semi-finalists came through the play-off stage — meaning they were not the top-ranked teams at the end of the group phase. Only Barça earned the right to skip the play-offs and proceed directly to the quarter-finals.

12:54

The media call is underway, with Barça currently taking their turn in the spotlight. Soon we will be bringing you their thoughts on this day before throw-off of what is the side's 21st Champions League semi-final.

12:46

Last in the media call schedule will be French team HBC Nantes, who are contesting the EHF FINAL4 for the third time. In 2018, they reached the final. In 2021, they placed fourth in a wildly different event, played without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Nantes, returning to Cologne with the promise of a full arena — a new record of 20,074 spectators to be exact — and their legion of fans behind them marks a special moment.

