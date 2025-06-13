Live blog: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 media calls underway

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
13 June 2025, 11:00

The road to Cologne has come to an end! The four teams left in the race for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 title are on site and will today undergo their final preparations, take part in media calls and appear at the opening party at LANXESS arena. The live blog for Friday will follow the semi-finalists' activities, share insights gathered from players and coaches at the media calls, and take you through each step of the final day before throw-off at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025.

  • Friday — the day before throw-off — at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025
  • SC Magdeburg, Barça, HBC Nantes and Füchse Berlin will fight for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 title over two action-packed days 
  • semi-finals on Saturday; finals on Sunday: in the semi-finals, defending title holders Barça play SC Magdeburg and Nantes take on Berlin
  • Friday's schedule includes media calls for the semi-finalists and the opening party; find all information about the season so far and the final weekend here
  • Courtney Gahan reporting; all photos by kolektiff images

 

Friday 13 June

14:22

Time for HBC Nantes — the final team in the media call line-up! 

And what did SC Magdeburg have to say? For the 2023 title winners, it is the third straight appearance at the EHF FINAL4. The competition is familiar, as are their semi-final opponents Barça, but each season is different. 

Our journalist Kevin Domas spoke with coach Bennet Wiegert, goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez and left back Philipp Weber. For Hernandez, it is the second EHF FINAL4:

“The emotions are completely different. Last year was crazy, because it was my first, making it to an event I had heard about for years. But this time, the emotions are more inside, and I try to save it for the games tomorrow," said the Spanish goalkeeper. 

FF4CGN24 Third Place SC Magdeburg Vs THW Kiel ER11534 JE
It’s something you never quite get used to. It’s still the biggest handball event in the world. It’s always great to come back. It means that the work that you put in every day pays off. But now, it’s not only about being here — it’s about winning games.
Philipp Weber
Left back, SC Magdeburg

14:02

On to SC Magdeburg! From Berlin, our journalist Kevin Domas chatted with coach Jaron Siewert, right back Mathias Gidsel and centre back Nils Lichtlein. 

It might be their first EHF FINAL4, but Füchse do not focus on that and are highly motivated to put on a great show in Cologne. The side have just won the Bundesliga for the first time ever, and are already in a historic season. What Champions League position will they cap it with? 

While all players and all teams are equal in importance, there is no doubt that the handball world is excited to see what Gidsel will do in Cologne. The current back-to-back IHF World Player of the Year; top scorer of the last four big national team tournaments — the 2023 and 2025 World Championships, the EHF EURO 2024 (joint top scorer alongside Martim Costa) and 2024 Olympic Games; and MVP of the last two Olympics and World Championships has been the most influential player in men's handball in recent years. 

And how does he feel about being here himself? Read his thoughts below. 

CLM25 Fuchse Arrival A0A5403 AM
I had been waiting for a long time, so it’s fantastic to finally be here, especially for the first time since 2013 for the club in the competition. I have played this arena before with Denmark. I know the atmosphere, but having so many Berlin fans in the stands — it’s going to be a moment to remember.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Füchse Berlin
CLM25 Media Calls C4 9521 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 Media Calls MAL6372 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Media Calls A0A6153 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Media Calls A0A6166 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Media Calls C4 9434 JC (1)
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 Media Calls C4 9463 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja

13:38

A reminder that you can follow the media call live with two of our regular co-hosts of the EHF podcast The Spin, Bengt Kunkel and Martin Vilstrup. Check it out on YouTube

20241120 CLW Rd8 Preview Frade Quote
No break last summer for a lot of us, a tough season in the Champions League — you can feel that the bodies are tired. But when you arrive in Cologne, it does not matter anymore. It is all about playing well and giving it all for 120 minutes and trying to reach the title.
Luis Frade
Line player, Barça

13:26

Barça out, Füchse Berlin in as the media call continues. 

Our journalist for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, Kevin Domas, spoke with head coach Carlos Ortega, right back Melvyn Richardson and line player Luis Frade. 

The three agreed it has been a challenging season — even Frade, who highlights that he did not play the Olympic Games as many of his teammates did. For those players who took the court at Paris 2024, there has been little break since the start of the 2023/24 season.

But it has also been a particularly competitive season in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, emphasised by the fact that three of the four semi-finalists came through the play-off stage — meaning they were not the top-ranked teams at the end of the group phase. Only Barça earned the right to skip the play-offs and proceed directly to the quarter-finals. 

Read all quotes from the media calls here, with rolling updates as each team comes through. 

12:54

The media call is underway, with Barça currently taking their turn in the spotlight. Soon we will be bringing you their thoughts on this day before throw-off of what is the side's 21st Champions League semi-final. 

12:46

Last in the media call schedule will be French team HBC Nantes, who are contesting the EHF FINAL4 for the third time. In 2018, they reached the final. In 2021, they placed fourth in a wildly different event, played without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

For Nantes, returning to Cologne with the promise of a full arena — a new record of 20,074 spectators to be exact — and their legion of fans behind them marks a special moment. 

Our Nantes feature ahead of the final weekend focused on centre back Aymeric Minne. Read it below!

23102024 Hbcnantes Zagreb Minne (3)
EHF Champions League

Minne: “We really believe we can do something great”

FEATURE: After finishing runners-up in 2018 and playing behind closed doors in 2021, Nantes return to the EHF FINAL4 for a third time

1 week ago

12:35

Following Berlin in the media call line-up will be the other German club participating in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025: SC Magdeburg. Magdeburg memorably won the trophy in 2023, on their debut participation at the pinnacle event in Cologne, claiming what was their second title in the top flight after 2001/02. 

Now, they have made it three straight EHF FINAL4 appearances, and hope to repeat their semi-final victory over Barça on the path to the trophy two years ago. 

Ahead of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, we caught up with team captain Christian O'Sullivan, who has an interesting personal record in Cologne — a direct red card in each of the four matches he has played. Check out the feature with O'Sullivan below. 

2024 10 24 Fcbhandbolvsmagdeburg 88
EHF Champions League

O’Sullivan: "You need a bit of luck to be successful twice"

FEATURE: SC Magdeburg’s Norwegian defensive specialist does not care about his personal history in Cologne

yesterday

12:13

After Barça, we will hear from Füchse Berlin, for whom it is the first appearance the EHF FINAL4. The German side have never won the Champions League, but have had great success in the second-tier international club competition, the EHF Cup now European League. 

Their most recent trophy in the European League was in 2022/23, and they were runners-up there last season. In the EHF Cup format, they won the title in 2015 and 2018. 

Our pre-TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 feature on Berlin was with defensive specialist and line player Mijajlo Marsenic, who spoke about how the different strengths within his team come together to create the powerful side they are. Read it below!

20241205 EHF CL FUX SCP 22 21 27
EHF Champions League

Marsenic: “We do not only have artists — we also have worker…

FEATURE: The Serbian defence specialist is one of three Füchse players to have won the Champions League — and he sees parallels with Vardar…

3 weeks ago

11:50

First up in the media call will be the defending title holders Barça, who hope to repeat their feat of 2022, when they became the first team to take back-to-back trophies at the EHF FINAL4 Men. Their recent record means Barça have taken the title in three of the last four seasons. The exception was 2023, when their semi-final opponents this season, SC Magdeburg, knocked Barça out in the same stage in which they will face the Spanish side this year. 

Barça are of course the record title holders in the EHF Champions League Men, with 11 trophies. 

A few weeks ago, I chatted with Barça wing Hampus Wanne about the well-practiced approach to the EHF FINAL4, how he sees the weekend and the upcoming end to his time with the club. Read the feature below. 

20250527 CLM Barça Wanne Main
EHF Champions League

Hampus Wanne: “Now it's really more about the mental bit”

FEATURE: Coming to the end of his time at Barça, Hampus Wanne talks about the weeks leading up to the EHF FINAL4 and the mentality of playin…

2 weeks ago

11:32

One bit of housekeeping before we start a deep dive into each semi-finalist — all the information on how to follow the big weekend in Cologne! Below, read where to watch the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in your country. 

FF4CGN24 Media Calls AR31585 AH
EHF Champions League

How to follow the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025

NEWS: Here is your complete guide on how to keep up to date with all the action in Cologne

4 days ago

11:17

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 brings plenty of handball legends to Cologne for the pinnacle weekend on the men's club competition calendar, and one among them this weekend will be part of guiding you through the event — recently retired Andrea Lekic, who is one of just four female players in the "club of 1,000" goals in the Champions League. 

After 18 seasons in the Champions League and one title, won in 2013 — the same year she took World Championship silver with Serbia — Lekic retired at the end of this season. And now, she will be one of the hosts of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 live shows. 

The live show schedule starts today with Bengt Kunkel and Martin Vilstrup hosting from the media calls, talking to all four semi-finalist teams. Lekic will join for the match days, where the live shows will feature pre- and post-match predictions, analysis and interviews. 

Read all about it below, and while you're at it, check out our features on Lekic, published as her career came to an end. 

EURO24W Live Show 0A0A3340 JE
EHF Champions League

Andrea Lekic to host TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 live shows

NEWS: Get closer to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 with exclusive live shows throughout the weekend in Cologne

yesterday
C4 3258
EHF EURO

An ode to legends

FEATURE: The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 marked the end of some of the most remarkable careers in handball history

1 week ago
96Ff5b43 Eddc 4746 8Cda 2791F9577399
EHF Champions League

Andrea Lekic: “Winning the Champions League was my biggest a…

FEATURE: Serbian international Andrea Lekic, set to retire soon, played her final EHF Champions League Women match after her team was elimin…

1 month ago

11:00

Good morning and welcome to the first day of live blog coverage of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025! Courtney Gahan here to take you through the big weekend in which the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 title will be decided. 

The four semi-finalists — title holders Barça; the winners from the season previous to that, SC Magdeburg; 2017/18 finalists Nantes; and one-time EHF FINAL4 participants Füchse Berlin — arrived in Cologne on Thursday night. 

Today they will undergo their final preparations, and take part in interviews and the opening party at LANXESS arena. 

Along with bringing you insights from the media calls, as tension builds ahead of the match days, this live blog will warm us up for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 with a closer look at some details surrounding the teams, the season and what else is going on around the event. 

CLM25 Magdeburg Arrival 0A0A4906 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Fuchse Arrival A0A5403 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Barca Arrival C4 9088 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 Fuchse Arrival A0A5308 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Nantes Arrival 0A0A5147 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Magdeburg Arrival MAL5214 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Fuchse Arrival A0A5476 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Fuchse Arrival C4 2970 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 Nantes Arrival 0A0A5196 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Barca Arrival C4 9164 JC
kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja
CLM25 Magdeburg Arrival 0A0A4927 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Nantes Arrival 0A0A5171 AM
kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh
CLM25 Setup And Branding A0A5524 AM
20250416 Szeged Veszprem Varady
