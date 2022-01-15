Official EHF EURO podcast looks at shocks of round 1

Following a dramatic start to the Men's EHF EURO 2022, the (Un)informed Handball Hour looks back at the biggest moments from round 1 in their first podcast since arriving at the championship in Hungary and Slovakia.

Stijn Steenhuis from Handbal Inside speaks about the Netherlands' shock win over Hungary and what that changes for them at EHF EURO 2022

hear from Nikola Bilyk, Sebastian Frimmel and Kamil Syprzak in the aftermath of Austria vs Poland

everyone makes wild assumptions after seeing the teams play just once

looking ahead to the highlight matches in round 2, including the big derby between Croatia and Serbia







This is the sixth episode of the official podcast series by the makers of the (Un)informed Handball Hour, who are providing handball fans around the world with podcasts before and during the Men’s EHF EURO 2022.

In the build-up to the event, and on every second day during the championship, the Irish trio of Chris O’Reilly, Brian Campion and Alex Kulesh welcome high-profile guests to talk about and offer insights on everything that is happening at and around the event.

