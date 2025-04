11 EHF delegates will be overseeing the matches. Nine will be present at both the senior and youth competitions, while two will only be officiating at one.

The delegates are as follows:

Nevena Krajcar (CRO)

Jiri Opava (CZE) – only senior competition

Paola Gonzalez Casales (ESP)

Tamar Chogovadze (GEO)

Marco Trespidi (ITA)

Zigmars Sondors (LAT)

Marek Góralczyk (POL)

Mario Bernardes (POR)

Georgiana Doana (ROU)

Erhan Bulbuloglu (TUR) – only YAC competition

Olga Laiuk (UKR)

A total of 68 teams – 16 in both the men's and women's senior events and 18 in both the men's and women's YAC events – will take to the court in Alanya in July.

Main photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff images, Feature photo © Jozo Cabraza / kolektiff images