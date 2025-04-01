Porrino to host first leg of European Cup final against Valur

Porrino were the team in the first ball drawn out of the pot by EHF Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser, meaning the Spanish side has the home right in the first leg of the final against Valur, to be played in the weekend of 10 and 11 May.

As a result, the decisive second leg will take place in Iceland the following week, on 17/18 May.

The final between Porrino and Valur guarantees a first-time European trophy winner, since neither team has been at this stage of a European club competition before.

Even more so, Porrino are in the club's first-ever European season. Valur's best result so far has been reaching the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup in 2005/06.

EHF European Cup Women 2024/25 final: