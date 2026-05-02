SEMI-FINALS, SECOND LEG

First leg result: 33:31; MOL Tatabanya KC won 68:67 on aggregate

Top scorers: Demis Grigoraș 9/12 (MOL Tatabanya KC); Fahrudin Melic 7/9 (HC Izvidac)

Three goals difference was all that Tatabanya needed to reach the finals of the European Cup against Izvidac, but this was not an easy feat after they lost the first leg with 31:33. The hosts opened the match with a steady offence, but at minute 10, the guests levelled the result and started building a lead that has endangered Tatabanya's chances to qualify for the finals in front of the home crowd. Izvidac's Fahrudin Melic and Diano Ćeško were among those leading Izvidac's offence and creating space for the four-goal lead, which was stamped by Kerim Semic just 10 minutes later.

By the end of the first half, Tatabanya went on to take the lead one attack at a time, with four goals from Demis Grigoraș, but the fight was not over yet. The second half was as exciting as the first one, and neither of the teams was ready to lose the finals. For a brief moment in the second half, Izvidac had the lead, but Tatabanya displayed a better game than in the first half, and in the final five minutes of the match, managed to secure the three-goal lead for the final 37:34 that keeps them in the race for the trophy.