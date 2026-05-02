Ohrid joins Tatabanya in European Cup Finals after penalty shoot-out
Almost at the end of an exciting EHF European Cup Men season, the competition offered a true handball drama, as the penalty shoot-out between GRK Ohrid and RK Celje Pivovarna Laško sent the Macedonian club to the finals. Earlier this week, MOL Tatabanya KC secured their spot in the last two matches of the season with a 68:67 win on aggregate against HC Izvidac.
73 clubs in total were eyeing the trophy when the 2025/26 season commenced in September 2025. Eight months later, after the second leg semi-final matches had concluded, Hungary and North Macedonia will have their respective clubs fighting for the shiny silverware. The two-legged finals are scheduled for the weekends of 23/24 and 30/31 May.