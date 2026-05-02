Ohrid joins Tatabanya in European Cup Finals after penalty shoot-out

Ohrid joins Tatabanya in European Cup Finals after penalty shoot-out

TUR25 Officials Portraits SP7 8461 SPS
EHF / Simona Margetić
02 May 2026, 20:45

Almost at the end of an exciting EHF European Cup Men season, the competition offered a true handball drama, as the penalty shoot-out between GRK Ohrid and RK Celje Pivovarna Laško sent the Macedonian club to the finals. Earlier this week, MOL Tatabanya KC secured their spot in the last two matches of the season with a 68:67 win on aggregate against HC Izvidac. 

73 clubs in total were eyeing the trophy when the 2025/26 season commenced in September 2025. Eight months later, after the second leg semi-final matches had concluded, Hungary and North Macedonia will have their respective clubs fighting for the shiny silverware. The two-legged finals are scheduled for the weekends of 23/24 and 30/31 May. 

  • Tatabanya have a long history of European cup competitions compared to GRK Ohrid, who only play their second season on the European level
  • Both teams have reached the final stage of a European competition for the first time, qualifying for the EHF European Cup Finals
  • Tatabanya won against Izvidac by a single goal on aggregate, after losing the first leg 31:33; Demis Grigoraș, scoring nine, Patrick Toniazzo Lemos, who was perfect with 6/6, and goalkeeper Arián Andó with nine saves, were crucial for the Hungarian win on Friday
  • Ohrid lost by one in the first leg, and has won by one against the 2004 Champions League winners Celje, deciding a winner on a penalty line; the winning penalty of Darko Đukić and 55:54 on aggregate meant the Macedonian side stays in the fight for the trophy  

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

SEMI-FINALS, SECOND LEG 

MOL TATABANYA KC vs HC IZVIDAC 37:34 (20:19)

First leg result: 33:31; MOL Tatabanya KC won 68:67 on aggregate
Top scorers: Demis Grigoraș 9/12 (MOL Tatabanya KC); Fahrudin Melic 7/9 (HC Izvidac) 

Three goals difference was all that Tatabanya needed to reach the finals of the European Cup against Izvidac, but this was not an easy feat after they lost the first leg with 31:33. The hosts opened the match with a steady offence, but at minute 10, the guests levelled the result and started building a lead that has endangered Tatabanya's chances to qualify for the finals in front of the home crowd. Izvidac's Fahrudin Melic and Diano Ćeško were among those leading Izvidac's offence and creating space for the four-goal lead, which was stamped by Kerim Semic just 10 minutes later. 

By the end of the first half, Tatabanya went on to take the lead one attack at a time, with four goals from Demis Grigoraș, but the fight was not over yet. The second half was as exciting as the first one, and neither of the teams was ready to lose the finals. For a brief moment in the second half, Izvidac had the lead, but Tatabanya displayed a better game than in the first half, and in the final five minutes of the match, managed to secure the three-goal lead for the final 37:34 that keeps them in the race for the trophy. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

0501 TB IZVIDAC 30
MOL Tatabanya KC
0501 TB IZVIDAC 18
MOL Tatabanya KC
0501 TB IZVIDAC 14
MOL Tatabanya KC
0501 TB IZVIDAC 4
MOL Tatabanya KC
0501 TB IZVIDAC 40
MOL Tatabanya KC
0501 TB IZVIDAC 49
MOL Tatabanya KC
0501 TB IZVIDAC 63
MOL Tatabanya KC
0501 TB IZVIDAC 55
MOL Tatabanya KC
0501 TB IZVIDAC 69
MOL Tatabanya KC

GRK Ohrid vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško 29:27 (11:11)

First leg result: 27:26; GRK Ohrid won 55:54 on aggregate
Top scorers: Kosuke Yasuhira 9/11 (GRK Ohrid); Luka Peric 8/9 (RK Celje Pivovarna Laško)

When GRK Ohrid signed Serbian head coach Boris Rojevic in March 2025, who has been at the helm of HC Vojvodina for eight years, they set high aspirations that yielded success already in the first season. One of them is the final stage of the EHF European Cup competition, secured in the semi-finals against a long-time EHF Champions League participant and 2004 winner, RK Celje Pivovarna Laško. 

Both the first and second leg matches have been nail-biting 60 minutes of handball drama, in which both teams ended the game with a one-goal lead, meaning that the winner would be decided from a penalty line. When the buzzer signalled a 25:24 win for Ohrid, while Celje had a 26:25 win from the first leg, the nerve test came knocking on the door. Kosuke Yasuhira, Goce Ojleski, and Alen Kjosevski scored for Ohrid, as have Uroš Milićević, Luka Peric and Filip Rakita for Celje, but since they missed two, the decision was in the hands of Darko Đukić, who scored the last penalty for Ohrid and the eruption of joy in Sportska Sala. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC 0021
GRK Ohrid
DSC 0053
GRK Ohrid
DSC 9636
GRK Ohrid
DSC 9986
GRK Ohrid
DSC 9782
GRK Ohrid

Main image: MOL Tatabanya KC

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2026 04 30 At 22.47.14
Previous Article Barça make a step forward on the road to Cologne

Latest news

More News