At a draw event in Vienna on Tuesday, Tatabanya drew the home right for the first leg of the contest, which will be played on 23/24 May 2026. Accordingly, Ohrid will host the second leg, on the weekend of 30/31 May.

The two sides both had close matches on the way to the final. Ohrid lost the first leg to RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in Slovenia by a single goal, before winning the second leg at home 29:27 after a penalty shoot-out. Meanwhile Tatabanya lost by two goals away to HC Izvidac, and then secured their place in the final with a 37:34 victory at home.

Both teams are also undefeated on home court this season in the European Cup. Tatabanya have four wins and a draw to their name, while Ohrid have won six matches at home, having hosted a double-header in round 2.

The final dates and playing times for the two legs of the final will be confirmed in due course.

EHF European Cup Men 2025/26, finals

Leg 1: MOL Tatabanya vs GRK Ohrid, 23/24 May

Leg 2: GRK Ohrid vs MOL Tatabanya, 30/31 May





Photo © MOL Tatabanya