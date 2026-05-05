MOL Tatabanya to host first leg of European Cup final

MOL Tatabanya to host first leg of European Cup final

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European Handball Federation
05 May 2026, 11:30

Following their narrow semi-final triumphs in the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 at the weekend, the last two sides standing in the competition — MOL Tatabanya and GRK Ohrid — now know who gets to host which leg of the final.

At a draw event in Vienna on Tuesday, Tatabanya drew the home right for the first leg of the contest, which will be played on 23/24 May 2026. Accordingly, Ohrid will host the second leg, on the weekend of 30/31 May.

The two sides both had close matches on the way to the final. Ohrid lost the first leg to RK Celje Pivovarna Laško in Slovenia by a single goal, before winning the second leg at home 29:27 after a penalty shoot-out. Meanwhile Tatabanya lost by two goals away to HC Izvidac, and then secured their place in the final with a 37:34 victory at home.

Both teams are also undefeated on home court this season in the European Cup. Tatabanya have four wins and a draw to their name, while Ohrid have won six matches at home, having hosted a double-header in round 2. 

The final dates and playing times for the two legs of the final will be confirmed in due course.

EHF European Cup Men 2025/26, finals

Leg 1: MOL Tatabanya vs GRK Ohrid, 23/24 May
Leg 2: GRK Ohrid vs MOL Tatabanya, 30/31 May

Photo © MOL Tatabanya

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