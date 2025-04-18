Omoregie eyes her maiden EHF FINAL4 after 11 years

Dubbed as a “wonderkid”, a “special player” when she made her debut aged 18 for Krim Mercator Ljubljana back in 2014, Elizabeth Omoregie had her ups and downs since.

“But now I feel excellent, I have been playing at a high level this season, and my role has been getting bigger and bigger in the team,” says the centre back, who has been playing for CSM Bucuresti since 2018.

Omoregie joined the Romanian champions just after CSM's last appearance at the EHF FINAL4, two years after they lifted the trophy in Budapest.

What are Omoregie’s first memories from the EHF Champions League?

“Being from Bulgaria, the culture of handball is not that big. You don’t put the alarm on, hey, on this day, at this hour, there will be a big match, so you can watch it. So I did not know anything about the Champions League back then, the format, the teams playing, nothing,” Omoregie says.

But when she signed for Krim Mercator Ljubljana, that changed.

“I heard that were some good players. I knew about a Romanian player who was very good, so I remember that when I played against Cristina Neagu for the first time. She was at Buducnost back then and I blocked her, I fouled her. I was like… wow! Now we always smile when we talk about this, as we are teammates for so long here,” Omoregie says.