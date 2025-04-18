Omoregie eyes her maiden EHF FINAL4 after 11 years

With so many matches under her belt in the European top competition, for Omoregie it is difficult to pinpoint a lot of memories, but she says that even in the toughest moments, the losses, there is something to learn, more to pick up, ready to toughen up as a character.
“But the nicest memory was when I scored my first goal, when I played my first game. It was something incredible. I was like, here I am, I did it,” says Omoregie, talking about her debut against Hypo Niederösterreich on 17 October 2014, when she was still a teenager.
Since that moment, the Slovenian centre back has amassed 488 goals in the EHF Champions League, with the 103 from the current season by far her highest tally. And it has come after missing a huge chunk of the previous season due to an injury.
However, Omoregie has still not featured in the EHF FINAL4, as CSM have been stopped in the quarter-finals every time since the centre back arrived at the club prior to the 2018/19 season.
Twice they faced Team Esbjerg, their opponents in the same phase this season, and twice they lost against the Danish side. Esbjerg aim for their fourth straight visit to Budapest.
“I am really confident this time. There are a lot of memories against them, we knew we could play against them relatively early in the competition this season, but you know what they say – what is coming to get you, will get you in the end, you cannot avoid it,” Omoregie says with a smile.
She puts CSM’s fantastic streak – a team-record seven matches in a row won until the quarter-finals – due to a good atmosphere in the team, where the players act like one and have a good relationship between each other.
“This time, we are very united. Well, we are colleagues first of all, but many of us have been here for a lot of time. Some of us are good friends,” adds the centre back, who has been seen in the stands with some of her teammates when Dinamo Bucuresti played in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.