Exciting duels on road to EHF European Cup Men final

Former champions, two returners, and a newcomer

HC Izvidac have reached a European semi-final for the first time since 2005, where they were eliminated before the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup. Their opponents in this season's semi-finals, AEK Athens, reached the final of the EHF Challenge Cup 2018 (but lost 59:49 on aggregate against AHC Potaissa Turda), were eliminated in the semi-finals in 2019, and were crowned as the first champions of the EHF European Cup in 2021 (beating Ystads IF HF 54:46 on aggregate in a double-header in Greece).

Runar are entering their third European semi-final — after 2013 and 2023, losing against SKA Minsk in the Challenge Cup and Nærbø IL in the EHF European Cup, respectively. Their upcoming opponents HC Alkaloid are participating in a European competition for the second season in a row, after exiting the EHF European League Men after the group phase last year.

Photos © HC Izvidac & Filip Viranovski (HC Alkaloid)