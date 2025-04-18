Exciting duels on road to EHF European Cup Men final

Exciting duels on road to EHF European Cup Men final

EHF / Tim Dettmar
18 April 2025, 13:00

The four remaining teams in the EHF European Cup Men 2024/25 are two matches away from the final. On Saturday, AEK Athens HC meet HC Izvidac in Greece at 16:00 CEST, while HC Alkaloid face Runar Sandefjord in North Macedonia on Sunday at 19:00 CEST for the first leg of the semi-finals.

  • AEK Athens HC had a challenging route to the semi-finals, as their second-leg tie in the quarter-final against RK Partizan was moved to Bulgaria after security issues in Serbia
  • AEK went through after a penalty shootout in which they scored seven goals from seven attempts, with goalkeeper Dan Tepper saving the decisive shot
  • the Greek side also secured the domestic cup with two dominant victories last weekend
  • HC Izvidac once again secured qualification for the next round with a home victory in the second leg; they have won only one of their first leg matches away from home — in round 2 last October
  • HC Alkaloid have not enjoyed the best form in the domestic league recently, losing two crucial matches against HC Vardar 1961 and RK Eurofarm Pelister in the Championship Round of the Super Liga
  • Alkaloid earned the biggest aggregate win of all teams in the quarter-finals, as they defeated CS Minaur Baia Mare by seven goals (63:56) — thanks to a big home win after drawing the first leg in Romania
  • Runar Sandefjord’s domestic campaign in Norway has ended already; after securing third place in the league after 26 matches, coach Bjarte Myrhol’s side was defeated 1:2 in a three-game quarter-final by seventh-ranked ØIF; Runar lost the decider at home on Tuesday 34:36

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250418 ECM SF Preview Alkaloid Text

Former champions, two returners, and a newcomer

HC Izvidac have reached a European semi-final for the first time since 2005, where they were eliminated before the final of the Cup Winners’ Cup. Their opponents in this season's semi-finals, AEK Athens, reached the final of the EHF Challenge Cup 2018 (but lost 59:49 on aggregate against AHC Potaissa Turda), were eliminated in the semi-finals in 2019, and were crowned as the first champions of the EHF European Cup in 2021 (beating Ystads IF HF 54:46 on aggregate in a double-header in Greece).

Runar are entering their third European semi-final — after 2013 and 2023, losing against SKA Minsk in the Challenge Cup and Nærbø IL in the EHF European Cup, respectively. Their upcoming opponents HC Alkaloid are participating in a European competition for the second season in a row, after exiting the EHF European League Men after the group phase last year.

 

Photos © HC Izvidac & Filip Viranovski (HC Alkaloid)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250418 CLW MOTW Feature Omoregie Main
Previous Article Omoregie eyes her maiden EHF FINAL4 after 11 years

Latest news

More News