Survey provides insights on sustainability in European handball

Breaking down the data
The majority of the federations that responded have 10 employees or fewer. For 92 per cent of them, sustainability is considered either important or very important. Dividing the “existing strategy” versus “strategy in development stages” status of federations, five, equating to 17 per cent, already have a sustainability strategy implemented — Germany, Hungary, Estonia, Georgia and Belarus. 42 per cent — that is, 12 federations — representing the majority of the respondents, have their strategy in progress.
Only three of the responding federations stated they have no sustainability activities at present. Nine federations said they have either uncoordinated activities or strategies considered.
In terms of finances, 48 per cent of the member federations who responded to the survey have opportunities to receive governmental funding for sustainability measures, and 38 per cent consider sustainability in their budgeting process. Related to that, however, is the fact that financial resources and constraints are some of the biggest barriers to implementing sustainability initiatives. Lack of capacity, awareness and knowledge were also listed as challenges. Resistance to change was named as an obstacle, but not as prominently as other areas.
In terms of perceived government commitment to sustainability, the majority — 34 per cent — of respondents said their government views sustainability as important, while 14 per cent said the area is very important to their government.
However, it was far more common for a federation to name their government’s outlook on sustainability as less than important — 52 per cent perceive their government’s view of sustainability as either moderately important or slightly important. This area is highly relevant to how federations are able to implement sustainability initiatives, as 41 per cent report being impacted in this manner by national regulations. 21 per cent of the federations have sustainability reporting obligations.
Regarding specific personnel within the federations responsible for sustainability, the most common areas of focus are specific activities and events, and elements of governance. Looking at actions taken, social support was the most commonly mentioned, followed by plastic avoidance and efforts towards equality. 59 per cent of the responding federations have implemented environmental actions.
