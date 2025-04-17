Survey provides insights on sustainability in European handball

Sustainability encompasses a number of topics, with 17 different elements identified by the United Nations in 2015 to form the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The EHF aims to become one of the most sustainable team sport federations, with a mission to pass the sport on to future generations in an even better state than we received it. The EHF thus underlines the social, governmental, and environmental responsibility of European handball.

In line with this framework, environmental, social, and governance pillars were examined via the survey. The results highlight that sustainability is a significant topic for European handball federations, with a particular emphasis on social and governance aspects.

There were numerous positive findings from the survey. 59 per cent of the federations that participated either already have or are working on a sustainability strategy. 69 per cent of respondents have already implemented specific social sustainability activities and support environment actions. 37 per cent of the responding federations have personnel whose task it is to address sustainability initiatives.

The survey also revealed challenges experienced by national federations, with 48 per cent of the participating federations reporting obstacles related to financial resources and funding. However, there is evidence of increasing government funding and budget within handball federations for sustainability initiatives. While reporting to government institutions is important, most federations do not consider tracking their progress outside of those obligations as vital.

There was agreement among the participating federations for the sharing of best practice examples, practical toolkits and guidelines, and the integration of sustainability education.

The above described are the key takeaways from the survey. Next, we examine some key areas in more detail.