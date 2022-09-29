On court “no brotherly love” between Janc siblings

Separated by an age difference of six and a half years, Blaz and Mitja Janc have not played together in the same club team so far.

Mitja was only 14 when Blaz left Celje in 2017 to join Kielce on a three-year stint, before moving to Barça two years ago – alongside fellow Slovenian international Domen Makuc.

“Of course, I would like to play together with him,” Mitja Janc says about his brother, and he isn’t just referring to the Slovenian national team.

“It would be nice to defend the same colours at club level. To begin with, somewhere abroad, and over time, of course, in the Celje jersey.”

For now, however, Blaz and Mitja Janc will be opponents in what could turn out to be an intriguing game.

Celje are back in the EHF Champions League after a one-year absence and with their young and fresh approach, they impressed with a 38:36 win against THW Kiel last week.

Barça, obviously, are favourites in any match they play.

“Celje have proved they are a good team after beating Kiel at home. We have prepared for this game as one of the big ones,” Blaz Janc says.

“They are in good shape and travel to Barcelona with no pressure to win and nothing to lose. It is an easy game to play for them.”

History favours Barça, who have won 12 of their previous 16 duels with Celje. The Slovenian side’s biggest defeat in their 27-season EHF Champions League history happened in an away match at Barça three years ago: 45:21.

Still, Barça head coach Carlos Ortega is wary of the potential danger coming from the visitors from Slovenia.

“We have to respect them a lot. For their young players, it is a very important opportunity to show their talent. They are a young team, and they play very fast with no changes during the game. They play as fast as we do,” Ortega says.