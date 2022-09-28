Paris deliver perfect performance to win MOTW in Magdeburg

Playing in Magdeburg after losing their first French league game in 18 months and Nikola Karabatic out due to an injury, the odds looked very much against Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their first Match of the Week of the season. But the French side were not troubled and delivered a perfect performance.

After being put on the right track by goalkeeper Jannick Green, a former Magdeburg player, Paris were already up by eight by half-time. With the SCM attack being completely muted, the French side was able to retain its advantage to secure its second straight win.

GROUP A

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 22:29 (10:18)

ten minutes is all it took for Paris to take the upper hand in the game. Annihilating all good intentions from Magdeburg’s offence, the visitors were already up by three at this point

while Nikola Portner and Mike Jensen struggled to make any saves between Magdeburg’s posts, Jannick Green was giving his former teammates a tough time; his nine saves put Paris up by eight at the break

despite Philipp Weber scoring seven goals, Magdeburg never really recovered from their first half showing

as a consequence, Paris were up by ten goals at the 37th minute - their biggest margin - led by their backcourt players Elohim Prandi and Dainis Kristopans (5 goals each)

thanks to his eleven saves, Paris goalkeeper Jannick Green was elected Player of the Match

Jannick Green, a nightmare for his former teammates

Just a couple of months after leaving Magdeburg, the Danish goalkeeper was making his comeback tonight with his new club. And the least you can say is that he still remembered everything about his former teammates. Lukas Mertens, Omar Ingi Magnusson, Michael Damgaard, none of them could get past Green, who compiled 11 saves at a 35% efficiency rate. That will be a deserved Player of the Match award, then.