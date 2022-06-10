‘Play with heart’ official song of Women’s EHF EURO 2022

‘Play with heart’ is now well and truly cemented as the core concept of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, as it is also the official slogan and hashtag.

The message behind the song ‘Play with heart’ is all about coming together, no matter the country, skin colour or religion, to feel the power of women in sport, life and society.

"I want to connect all women with the song. I want us to be even stronger and more heartfelt in what we do," says Senidah. "It is a special honour for me. I also fell in love with handball, thanks to my mother, who loved this sport the most.

"Being the author of the official anthem of the competition is no small thing. Last but not least, a song for the whole of Europe — the song will be heard in all participating countries."

The song is not only performed by Senidah but was co-written by the singer, together with Anže Kacafura (music and lyrics) and Benjamin Krnetić (lyrics).

Senidah is an award-winning singer/songwriter who rose to prominence as lead singer of the Slovenian band Muff, before she broke out as a solo artist in 2018. Her debut single Slađana was named ‘Hip-hop/Rap Song of the Year’ at the 2019 Music Awards Ceremony. She has followed that with a string of commercially successful singles tallying views and streams in the multiple millions.

With Muff, Senidah won ‘Song of the Year’ in Slovenia as well as Album of the Year. Muff also took part in the preselection contest for Slovenia’s representative at the 2014 Eurovision song contest.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 will take place in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro from 4 to 20 November.