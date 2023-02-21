Paris eye quarter-final berth, Dinamo need a point in MOTW

Lower down the table, C.S. Dinamo Bucurest are almost in the play-offs, but have to take a point against GOG in Match of the Week on Thursday.

In group B, the two top spots are already confirmed for Barça and Industria Kielce, but the races for the last play-off spot and third place are still on: Aalborg Håndbold can book their ticket for the knock-out stage this week against Elverum Handball, while RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko need a miracle as they host THW Kiel.

GROUP A

HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Wednesday 22 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV