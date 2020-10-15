Never in history had Paris lost two opening games in the EHF Champions League group phase. That’s exactly what happened to the French side, though, as it lost to Flensburg and Meshkov to start this season.

While Paris were at the bottom of the table, Elverum were a little bit further ahead, counting two points from their win against Porto in the opening round.

GROUP A: Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 35:29 (17:13)

Both teams are now level with two points each.

For his return to Paris for the first time after eight seasons playing there, Luc Abalo scored four.

This victory is Paris’ third in their winning streak over Elverum.

Elohim Prandi's amazing second half

His first steps in the EHF Champions League were a bit hesitant, far from what we could expect from one of the best young players around. But tonight in the second half, the left back showed exactly what he is all about. Some rocket shots from outside of the nine-meter line helped PSG get the upper hand, while Elverum had no idea how to stop him. And thanks to Prandi’s five goals, PSG pick up their first victory of the season.