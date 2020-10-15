First win for Vardar, first loss for Flensburg

Prior to tonight’s clash, both teams were on very different runs in the EHF Champions League. Flensburg were top of the group, the only team to have won its first three games in group A.

Vardar, on the other hand, had only been able to play one game, a loss 24:22 to Meshkov Brest in the opening round.

Statistics were on Vardar’s side, though, as the North Macedonian team had won three out of the four encounters against Flensburg - their only loss dating back to 2014.

GROUP A: HC Vardar 1961 (MKD) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 31:26 (17:15)

• Vardar took their first two points tonight, while Flensburg ended their three-game winning streak.

• The maximum gap between the two clubs was five goals - the final score.

• Vardar keep their home record against Flensburg intact, with three wins in as many games.

• Flensburg are now tied at the top of the group with Kielce, both teams with six points.

Stojanche Stoilov's successful first outing

Vardar’s iconic line player had not played a single game since the beginning of the season, but his first outing was an impressive one. With eight goals and a win, you could call that the perfect evening. Not only did Stoilov score, but he also bothered Flensburg’s defence for sixty minutes to help open up gaps for his team mates, proving how important he is for his team.