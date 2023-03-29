Juan Carlos Pastor is the longest-serving coach in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, having taken over OTP Bank-PICK Szeged in 2013 and adding layers and layers to a team which became a true powerhouse in European handball.

However, all good things come to an end. Pastor’s career at Szeged finishes in June, after some excellent years, which saw the Hungarian side win the title three times, in 2017, 2021 and 2022, the Hungarian Cup in 2019 and their first-ever European trophy, the Men’s EHF Cup in 2014.

“I feel 10-15-20 per cent Hungarian now,” smiles Pastor when asked about his stint at Szeged.

“It is only logical, right? I have spent the last 10 years here, it has been a very satisfying experience, the city has become my second home. I will always be Spanish, I have spent most of my life in my home country, but this experience has been amazing,” adds the 54-year-old coach.

When Pastor came to Szeged, the Hungarian side had won two domestic titles and reached the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League twice, in 1997 and 2004.

Szeged have improved in every category, becoming one of the toughest teams to beat on their home court and even reached the quarter-finals in 2016/17, when they eventually conceded a 57:60 aggregate loss against Paris Saint-Germain Handball.

“When I first came to Szeged, it was a two-year contract, with a possibility of another two-year extension. Ten years here? I would not have thought to stay so long when I decided to move here and join the team,” remembers Pastor.

“But when everything clicks - and in this particular case it really clicked - then it is just normal to spend a decade here. It was an amazing time and it worked excellent for most of the time.”