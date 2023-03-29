Media accreditation opens for final club events

Media accreditation is now open for the final events of the 2022/23 club handball season: the EHF Finals and the EHF FINAL4 events.

The EHF Media and Communications Department is launching the accreditation procedure for all four events at the same time and requests from media representatives are now being accepted.

Media representatives (TV, radio, written and online media, photographers) can submit their request for accreditation via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system available at: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

Media representatives and broadcast partners who already have an account within the EHF accreditation system should use the same account. After the login, a list of all four events will be available under the Events tab.

Media representatives who do not have an account must create one before being able to apply for one of the events.

Written & online media, photographers and non-rights holders can create an account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/media

TV & radio rights holders can create an account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/company. The account needs to be confirmed by a member of EHF Marketing GmbH Media Operations team.

EHF Finals Women – 13/14 May 2023, Raiffeisen Sport Park, Graz

Deadline: 1 May 2023, 23:59

EHF Finals Men – 27/28 May 2023, Campushalle, Flensburg

Deadline: 12 May 2023, 23:59

EHF FINAL4 Women – 3/4 June 2023, MVM Dome, Budapest

Deadline: 19 May 2023, 23:59

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 – 17/18 June 2023, LANXESS arena, Cologne

Deadline: 2 June 2023, 23:59

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for issuing media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the events for a recognised media outlet.

Terms and conditions can be viewed here.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

All accredited media representatives will be kept up to date through regular email updates.

Media enquiries:

Written & online media, photographers & NRH

EHF Media & Communications department

media@eurohandball.com

TV & radio

EHF Marketing GmbH

mediaTV@ehfmarketing.com