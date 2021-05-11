Pechmalbec: “We cannot be unfocused for just one second”

Coming out of the shadow of his predecessors, Dragan Pechmalbec has stepped into the spotlight as HBC Nantes’ line player this season.

Pechmalbec was mainly used in defence while Nicolas Tournat took care of the offensive duties. But since Tournat moved to Lomza Vive Kielce in the offseason of 2020, the 25-year-old Pechmalbec has developed into an all-round player, scoring 46 goals for Nantes in the EHF Championms League so far this season.

“I was the quality third choice – and I could understand why,” Pechmalbec said. “Nico and (Senjamin) Buric were doing a great job. Sometimes, I didn’t even cross the mid-court line.”

But with the departure of Tournat and Buric, who returned to HC PPD Zagreb in the summer of 2020, Pechmalbec has been given more responsibilities within the team.

“This is more rewarding, for sure, but I have to be careful. It burns much more energy, and I must have some fuel left now that the deciding games are coming,” Pechmalbec said.