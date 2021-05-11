Six quarter-final rivalries to look out for

120 minutes of handball separate the remaining eight teams from the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne and while the quarter-final stage is usually action-packed and dramatic enough as it is, here are six rivalries we hone in on to add a bit of spice to the storylines.

From fellow countrymen and former teammates to red-hot players in the same positions, keep these subplots in mind while you watch the action over the next two weeks.

Clash of the titans

In years to come, handball nerds will be arguing over who was the greatest player of this era – Mikkel Hansen or Sander Sagosen.

This is the first time since Sagosen left PSG that the pair is set to face off, in one of the most highly anticipated quarter-final pairings. Sagosen collected his first EHF Champions League winners medal just months after joining THW Kiel, while Mikkel Hansen’s chances of claiming the crown with the French club are running low. If Sagosen, who will miss Wednesday’s first leg due to illness, recovers in time for the second leg, expect a spectacular shootout.

Scandinavian derby

Germany’s most Scandinavian team face the club gunning to be the Scandinavia’s biggest team in a match which feels like a bit of a derby.

Flensburg have 12 Scandinavian players in their wider squad and it would not be a huge surprise to see five or six of them on the court at the same time. Facing them is Aalborg’s all-Scandinavian outfit and a whole lot of familiar faces with national teammates and regular opponents. Flensburg come into this encounter as firm favourites but the familiarity between the two sets of players could make it a much tighter affair.

Coaches with unclear futures

Xavi Pascual has confirmed on the club's website that this is his last season at the helm of Barça and that he will leave the club a season earlier than planned this summer.

His opponent in the quarter-finals, Raul Alonso, recently confirmed that he would be leaving Brest this summer, with Germany his likely destination.

Both will have no problems putting this news to one side, however, as they prepare for a clash which Barça will see as a potential banana skin and Brest see as an amazing opportunity.

“I have full respect for this club and mainly their outstanding coach Xavi Pascual — but still, we can hope for the icing on the cake: the ticket to Cologne, to the EHF FINAL4,” Alonso said last week.