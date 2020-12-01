Pérez de Vargas: “It is hard to beat us when we are at our high level” 

Barça have been the outstanding team in the EHF Champions League this season, and their second consecutive win against Kiel in round 8 extended their winning run to 20 matches, stretching back to September 2019.

These impressive numbers and the level of play they have produced takes on added significance as the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 is just a few weeks away.

Their last visit to Cologne and the 2019 semi-final loss to Vardar stills hurts like it were yesterday. But finally, an opportunity for redemption has arrived. Anything can happen in Cologne, but this appears ready to go above and beyond to bring the trophy home to Barcelona.

eurohandball.com speaks about Barça’s season so far and their chances in Cologne with Spanish goalkeeper Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, one of the team’s leaders.

eurohandball.com: It is almost time for Cologne. How much are you thinking about that?

Perez de Vargas: As it gets closer, every day we think more about it. It is a bit weird to play in December like most of the things happening in 2020, but since the beginning of the season, we have been doing different preparation to arrive at the end of the year in a good shape.

eurohandball.com: Some weeks ago, a Covid-19 outbreak affected your team. Has everybody recovered well?

Perez de Vargas: We are ok. As the EHF FINAL4 approaches, we have even more control and more responsibility, if it is possible to have more. Missing a group match is not the same as missing an EHF FINAL4. Anyone feeling low due to COVID-19 has been sensible and nobody wants to miss it.

eurohandball.com: Form suggests you will arrive in good shape. You are the only team who has not dropped a point in the EHF Champions League and recorded 20 straight wins in the competition. Are you the favourites?

Perez de Vargas: There are no favourites in Cologne, the favourites rarely win. There will be four teams built to win and just one can become the winner. Anything can happen and it will be even more unpredictable without fans. What I can say is we are happy with our season so far. We are playing how we want, with our style, and with a lot of players involved, which means we have a balanced team.