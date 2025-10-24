Place distribution for 2026/27 women's club competitions released

The most significant change in the EHF Champions League Women is Croatia's climb from 12th to 8th in the rankings, which is enough to earn a fixed place in the competition for next season.

The top nine federations in the rankings are given a fixed place in the EHF Champions League. Dropping out of the top bracket is Russia, whose clubs have not been admitted to participate for the three seasons in question.

Another title for Györi Audi ETO KC helped Hungary keep its place atop the EHF Champions League rankings, while Denmark, France, Norway, Romania, Germany, Slovenia and Montenegro all retain their fixed place.

In the EHF European League Women, Spain have moved up from 10th to 7th in the rankings, which increases their number of teams from two to three.

Ikast Håndbold beating Thüringer HC in the gold medal match at the EHF Finals Women 2025 played a huge part in Denmark and Germany remaining in first and second, respectively, as the only federations with four teams each.

Positive performances from clubs from North Macedonia and Portugal have taken their number of teams from one to two, while Slovakia have risen 11 places in the rankings to earn one fixed place for 2026/27. Iceland have slipped in the rankings and have lost one of the two fixed places they previously held.

In the EHF European Cup Women, places are determined by how many teams federations have in the other two competitions.

Every federation has four places in total, with the exception of the top two in the EHF European League rankings (Denmark and Germany) who have five, and nations who have had no teams enter EHF club competitions over the past three seasons, have three, all for the EHF European Cup.

Six federations — Faroe Islands, Bosnia Herzegovina, Belgium, Malta, Lithuania and Bulgaria — have four places in the EHF European Cup 2026/27.

To see the full place distribution, download the file below.