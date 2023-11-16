Play here and win the official EHF EURO 2024 match ball

The main slogan of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is ‘Here To Play’!

With 55 days to go until the start of the championship, this slogan comes true right here and now, as this is the place to win one of two official EHF EURO 2024 match balls by the official ball supplier SELECT.

All you have to do is click on the link below and you will be directed to a ball puzzle. Complete the puzzle as fast as possibly by assembling the pieces in the correct order and your name is in the mix.

In case there are more than two people with the fastest time, a random draw will determine the two winners.

What are you waiting for? Just click here and start puzzling.