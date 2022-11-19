Play-off draw sets out road to 2023 World Championship

The last 10 open spots for the final tournament – and the 20 teams still in the race know which opponent they will have to beat to claim their berth.

On the fringes of the closing press conference of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in Ljubljana, the 10 pairings for the playoffs have been drawn by EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner, EHF Competitions Commission Chairman Bozidar Djurkovic, and EHF Chief Sports Officer Markus Glaser.

2023 IHF Women’s World Championship play-off draw:

Türkiye vs Serbia

Romania vs Portugal

Iceland vs Hungary

Poland vs Kosovo

Italy vs Slovenia

Germany vs Greece

Switzerland vs Czech Republic

Austria vs Spain

North Macedonia vs Ukraine

Slovakia vs Croatia

Out of those 20 teams, 10 have been playing at the EHF EURO 2022: the teams ranked seventh to 16th.

The three co-hosts of the World Championship – Denmark, Norway, and Sweden – plus the three highest ranked non-hosting teams – France, Montenegro, and Netherlands – are all qualified for the final tournament in December 2023.

The first leg of the play-offs is scheduled for 7/8 April, the second leg for 11/12 April 2023.