Pletikosic: “Buducnost have great energy and fighting spirit”

One of the best individuals in Buducnost’s squad is centre back Matea Pletikosic, the team’s second-best top scorer with 37 goals.

Pletikosic reveals it all started with the 13-goal win over Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK at the start of the season.

“Our main goal in the first part of the season was to win as many matches as we can against clubs who are not clear favourites – and we have done that so far,” Pletikosic says.

“We won against Kastamonu and surprised everyone with the goal difference, against Lokomotiva, and two times against Storhamar. We trained well during the whole preparation period and even beat Krim, which gave us an additional boost.”

Buducnost rely on domestic players led by former international and national team coach Bojana Popovic. The team is a good mixture of experience and youth, playing better with each game. The progress of Buducnost started in the 2021/22 season and has transferred into the new season.

“It is very important for us to get new experiences. Even last season, when we did not qualify for the play-offs, meant a lot to us: to get a chance to play EHF Champions League against top teams, and to build the team,” Pletikosic says.

“With the return of Milena Raicevic and the arrival of Adriana Cardoso, it is obvious we have more experience and we are playing even better than last season.”