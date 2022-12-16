Valcea set big objectives for new European season

The main facts

SCM Ramnicu Valcea progressed to the group phase with a 63:48 win on aggregate against H 65 Höörs HK in Qualification Round 3

the Romanian side is - for the second consecutive season - in the group phase of the competition, having previously made the quarter-finals last season

Valcea boast players of nine different nationalities and three different continents in the roster, including Tunisian-born line player Asma Elghaoui and Japanese right wing Asuka Fujita

last season, they went as far as the quarter-finals of the EHF European League Women, where they were downed by Herning-Ikast Handbold, 61:72 on aggregate

Bent Dahl’s side will lament the absence of left back Jovanka Kovacevic in the first matches of the competition, as the Serbian stalwart suffered a back injury during the EHF EURO 2022

The most important question: Can they do it with a roster that is low on numbers?

Bent Dahl has done a terrific job at Valcea since his appointment in 2021, leading the squad to third place in the Romanian League last season, despite the team being underdogs for most of the season. The Norwegian coach has deployed a fast-paced system, with plenty of speed in the games, as Valcea delivered one of the biggest surprises of the current season in the Romanian domestic competition, a 37:36 home win against champions Rapid Bucuresti.

That only underlines the penchant for surprises, at least at home, for Valcea, who were a superb side to watch in the competition last season, while also delivering a high-octane attack time and time again. With a good draw in the group phase, the Romanian side, who have inherited Oltchim’s performances from back in the day, will want to emulate the performances of the old team, who made an appearance in the final of the EHF Champions League Women in the 2009/10 season.

However, the side clearly has shortcomings – a small roster, where every injury will be critical. But with Dahl at the helm and a strong and experienced group of players, Valcea will try to represent Romania to the best of their abilities, being a proud city, where handball is a way of life.

How they rate themselves

Despite having a plethora of injuries to navigate during this season, they are pretty confident at least of progressing from the group phase.