Plock take first away point of the season in Zagreb

Before the game, Plock had not taken a point away from home in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, while they had been able to take four on home court.

In the meantime, Zagreb had taken their first points at home in round 3 against Porto, setting up a tight encounter in Varazdin.

The match was certainly tight with no team taking more than a three-goal advantage. If the visitors broke away early in the first half, they were not able to retain their advantage. Both sides had the opportunity to take victory as the match drew to a close, but Dino Slavic for Zagreb and Kristian Pilipovic for Plock made sure their team would not lose.