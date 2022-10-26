Plock take first away point of the season in Zagreb
Before the game, Plock had not taken a point away from home in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, while they had been able to take four on home court.
In the meantime, Zagreb had taken their first points at home in round 3 against Porto, setting up a tight encounter in Varazdin.
The match was certainly tight with no team taking more than a three-goal advantage. If the visitors broke away early in the first half, they were not able to retain their advantage. Both sides had the opportunity to take victory as the match drew to a close, but Dino Slavic for Zagreb and Kristian Pilipovic for Plock made sure their team would not lose.
GROUP A:
HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 26:26 (14:15)
- the first half encapsulated the match, as the two teams stayed within three goals of each other for the entire 30 minutes
- with Lovro Mihic and Abel Serdio in the spotlight, Plock took an early lead but were unable to shake off Zagreb's resistance
- led by Timur Dibirov, Zagreb closed the gap early in the second half, before taking the lead when Karpo Sirotic scored his fourth goal
- Both sides had the opportunity to take the two points in the dying seconds, but Sergei Kosorotov's shot hit the crossbar before Zagreb's last opportunity was stopped
Plock take their first away points
After losing in Paris and Magdeburg, Plock finally flew back from a Champions League away game with a point.
It was a deserved one, as the Polish side led on the scoreboard for most of the game. While Zagreb drew level thanks to their Croatian players Lovro Mihic and Kristian Pilipovic, Plock managed to hold on to their point.
I feel like this is a fair outcome when we look at everything that has happened here today. We experienced problems with our defence in the first but luckily second half was much better. We were not as good as we should have been in those key moments of the game allowing Zagreb to grab this point in the end. We arrived here dealing with a lot of injury problems and I think we have to be satisfied with this point.