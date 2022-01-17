Poland and Germany duel for crucial points

In group D, Germany and Poland have already qualified for the main round. However, the direct duel in the final round is crucial for the rest of the tournament, as it will decide the number of points that both sides carry to the next stage.

Belarus and Austria fight for honour – and the chance to skip the first play-off round of qualification for the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023.

GROUP D

Poland vs Germany

Tuesday 18 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

both sides have the optimum of four points on their accounts and have booked their main round ticket already by beating Austria and Belarus

the winner takes two points to the next stage; in case of a draw, both take one point

the last time Germany and Poland duelled was at the World Championship 2021 in Egypt, where they tied 23:23 in the main round. The biggest of 67 matches so far was the World Championship 2007 final, won by Germany on home ground

German goalkeeper Andreas Wolff will face many of his Kielce club teammates, while some Polish players are or had been signed by German clubs

for Poland it is the first main round participation since 2016. Germany have never missed the second stage of the EHF EURO

Sebastian Heymann, Germany left back: “We have to improve our start, as in both previous matches we were below right from the beginning. But we also proved that we have the quality and confidence to turn a match around in the end. But still, we hope to control the full match against Poland, as there is much to win – two points for the main round. This is even the first main round match for us.”

Patryk Rombel, Poland coach: “We are very happy that we have booked this main round ticket due to our situation and problems. Now we face a strong opponent, but we have our opportunity to enter the main round with points, this is what we fight for.”

Belarus vs Austria

Tuesday 20 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

both teams are already out of the race of the main round, after their defeats against Poland and Germany

in 12 matches to date, the balance is absolutely equal: Austria and Belarus each won five and two – including the EHF EURO 2020 main round duel (36:36) – ended in draws

on the Belarusian side, left back Uladzislau Kulesh is currently ruled out, while Austria had to replace their left back Lukas Hutecek after an ankle injury

Belarusian Mikalai Aliokhin was suspended for one match for his unsportsmanlike conduct from the match versus Poland and will miss this game

while 10 Belarus players come from EHF Champions League clubs such as Brest, Motor or Kielce, the only Austrian Champions League star is team captain Nikola Bilyk (THW Kiel)

as the three best third-ranked teams will skip the first play-off phase for the World Championship 2023 in March, there is still something to fight for both sides. Only the nine lowest ranked teams of the EHF EURO 2022 will play the first round

Mikita Vailupau, Belarus right wing: “We are very disappointed, but we need to get our heads up high soon for the last match. Poland showed us how we have to play – and I hope we can finish the tournament with a victory.”

Nikola Bilyk, Austria left back: “We will put the pedal to the metal in the last match, mainly having the opportunities to qualify for the World Championship in mind. If we fight like we did against Germany, we have a chance against the extremely experienced Belarusian team.”