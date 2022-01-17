Flash quotes: media calls 17 January

GROUP D

GERMANY

Bratislava, 17 January – quotes from German coach Alfred Gislason (ISL), sports director Axel Kromer (GER), goalkeeper Till Klimpke (GER), left back Sebastian Heymann (GER) and line player Patrick Wiencek (GER) at a media call on Monday.

Alfred Gislason (ISL) – coach, Germany

On the fact that his team started the first two matches against Belarus and Austria poorly:

“If I would know the answer, I would be very happy. We are trying to find out why we start so bad, as this happened already in the test matches before the tournament. We proved that we can fight back in the rest of the match, but against Poland we want to start more focussed and successful. We know about the importance of the match, and this is why we have to really focus on a better start.”

Axel Kromer (GER) – sport director of the German federation:

On the goals for the match against Poland:

“We took two wins, we had two successful and emotional moments, so we are satisfied, but we cannot lay back, we are motivated and have a huge anticipation for the match against Poland, which is something like the first main round match, as those points counts. Our goal was to go ahead with two points, and we have this fate in our hands.”

Till Klimpke (GER) – goalkeeper

On the relationships with his goalkeeper colleague Andreas Wolff (GER):

“We have a perfect relationship among the goalkeepers, Andy played for Wetzlar, now I play for this club and we have the same goalkeeper there at Wetzlar. At the EHF EURO, we fit perfectly. I really was satisfied with the match against Austria, and Andy congratulated me and cheered for all my saves, everything works well with us.”

Sebastian Heymann (GER) – left back:

On what needs to be changed against Poland:

“We have to improve our start, as in both previous matches we were below right from the beginning. But we also proved that we have the quality and confidence to turn a match around in the end.

“But still, we hope to control the full match against Poland, as there is much to win – two points for the main round. We have to focus on their line players and Szymon Sicko – and we have to avoid their counter-attacks, which were highly efficient against Belarus.”

Patrick Wiencek (GER) – line player

On the match against Poland:

“It is our major goal to start better and to control the match from the first until the last minute. As we know that we face some top teams in the main round, we will definitely need those two points from the match against Poland to have all opportunities later.”

On the previous matches:

“We have nine debutants in our team therefore it is obvious that some are nervous. But they are really excited, there is no need to motivate them, in opposite.”

On Poland’s strengths:

“Poland have a very aggressive defence, which really can destroy the opponent’s attack. They count on many [EHF] Champions League players, mainly from Kielce, so this match will be anything but easy. This is a true final for both teams and I am sure the fans in the arena and on TV will get a great entertainment and show.”

POLAND

Bratislava, 17 January – quotes from Poland assistant coach Bartosz Jurecki (POL) and line player Bartlomiej Bis (POL) at a media call on Monday.

Bartosz Jurecki (POL) – assistant coach

On the importance of the match against Germany:

“This is the first main round match for both teams, though it is still in the first stage. You can carry your points with you, so it is really a crucial duel. Germany is an extremely strong opponent, as they always aim for medals.

“We need to stand as strong as against Belarus in defence and need many counter attack goals to be successful. And we have to be aware to reduce the number of turnovers, as those easy mistakes get punished by every team. Of course, I try to help with my knowledge about German handball after playing nine years at Magdeburg.”

On the current atmosphere in the team:

“We were really hit hard by all those Covid cases, we had to change eight players. We did not know if we could play the first match against Austria. Now we have so much positive energy from the victories against Austria and Belarus and the fact that we made it to the main round. Due to this situation the team spirit even grew, we fight for those players in the quarantine hotel and the fans at home, and this makes us even stronger.

On whether those players in quarantine will return:

“We have to wait for their test results, but I guess we can only count in the main round on them. They are extremely motivated to join the team, but we have to see, how huge we will change this successful team.”

On his memories on the World Championship 2007 final against Germany and if it is still in the heads of the Polish players:

“That was then, now we have a new generation. Of course, this time we were really successful, but the current players only know the match from TV. We are here to write a new chapter of Polish handball history now and in future.”

Bartlomiej Bis (POL) – line player

On the match against Germany:

“We are ready for the match, we are happy with the situation we are now in, already being qualified for the main round. It will all be about fight, will and motivation – and I hope we can continue and finish on top of the group and carry two points to the main round.”