Austria and Germany meet in exciting round 3 Highlight Match
Round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concludes with eight matches on Thursday, as the Highlight Match focuses on the neighbours’ duel of the two unbeaten sides in group 7, Austria and Germany. The surprise team Italy aim for yet another win in Latvia, while Serbia are already under pressure in another top duel against two-time EHF EURO champions Spain. In the meantime, two EHF EURO 2024 participants, Georgia and Romania, hope for their first points in the qualifiers.
The reverse fixtures of these matches will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday.
We've played against them relatively often recently. It has a derby vibe. You want to win. We are underdogs, especially due to the absence of Mykola Bilyk, but we know we can surprise them and will be there.