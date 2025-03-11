Austria and Germany meet in exciting round 3 Highlight Match

Round 3 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concludes with eight matches on Thursday, as the Highlight Match focuses on the neighbours’ duel of the two unbeaten sides in group 7, Austria and Germany. The surprise team Italy aim for yet another win in Latvia, while Serbia are already under pressure in another top duel against two-time EHF EURO champions Spain. In the meantime, two EHF EURO 2024 participants, Georgia and Romania, hope for their first points in the qualifiers.

The reverse fixtures of these matches will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday.