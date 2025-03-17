Qualifiers get intense with 16 EHF EURO 2026 seats still in sight

Hungary and Germany also had the opportunity to secure their participation in the final tournament over the weekend, but a draw for the Hungarians hindered their plans, while the other results in group 7 delayed the celebrations for Alfred Gislason’s squad.
Rounds 5 and 6 will be played on 7/8 and 11 May and the top two teams in each group, as well as the four best third-ranked nations overall will secure their much-desired tickets to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026.
There is still much more to be decided, with the race for the final tournament expected to go down to the last round in some cases. Groups 3 and 6 stand out as the most competitive ones, with all teams still having a chance to grab a ticket. Estonia, Slovakia, Latvia and Türkiye are the only participants without a single point so far, and with only two games to go, their chances are slim to none.
Only four days after the final round of the Qualifiers is over, the draw to determine the preliminary round groups at Men's EHF EURO 2026 will take place in Herning, Denmark on 15 May.
In that respect, Iceland's victory answered another question as they belonged to the pre-seeded teams for the draw. They are now sure to play in group F in Kristianstad, Sweden.
Photos © Anikó Kovács/HHF (main), Peter Spark (in-text)