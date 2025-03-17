Qualifiers get intense with 16 EHF EURO 2026 seats still in sight

The three hosting countries, as well as reigning champions France, will all be present at the final tournament and do not take part in the Qualifiers, but instead compete in the thrilling EHF EURO Cup 2026. 20 seats are reserved for the nations that come from the Qualifiers and four of them have already been taken.

Iceland have not missed a single EHF EURO edition since their first appearance back in 2000, and they clearly did not want to break this streak. Steered by Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson, the squad is one of the three teams with a faultless record in the four rounds of the Qualifiers, as they took their latest victory with a clear margin, 32:21 over Greece.

On Sunday, three other rising teams joined Iceland among the ones already confirmed for the final tournament, including the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship silver medallists Croatia, who sealed another EHF EURO appearance in the best way possible — in front of their fans.

Slovenia, who finished fourth at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and Portugal, who reached the IHF World Championship semi-finals for the first time at the beginning of the year, are the other two nations that will compete for the trophy. Despite having no medals at the EHF EURO so far, their recent performances are a promise that the best is yet to come — and we are all here for it.