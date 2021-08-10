Poland and Slovakia complete European line-up at Spain 2021

15 European nations are looking forward to the draw for the 25th IHF Women's World Championship, set to take place in Castellón on Thursday 12 August at 21:30 CEST.

Slovakia and Poland were the two most recent teams to have their berth confirmed after they were granted wild cards to the championship, taking place in Spain on 2 to 19 December 2021.

This will be the first women’s World Championship to feature 32 teams and features a pot 1 full of European powerhouses, including hosts Spain and reigning champions Netherlands alongside France, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Russian Handball Federation.

Austria, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia and Sweden are in pot 2, with Czech Republic in pot 3 and Slovenia, Slovakia and Poland in pot 4.

Pot 1: NED, NOR, ESP, FRA, CRO, DEN, RHF, GER

Pot 2: MNE, HUN, SWE, Asia 1, Asia 2, ROU, SRB, AUT

Pot 3: ANG, SCA 1, SCA 2, CMR, CZE, TUN, NAC 1, Asia 3

Pot 4: Asia 4, SVK, SLO, Asia 5, Asia 6, CGO, SCA 3, POL