Hungary and Russia win battles among group winners

The main round of the W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro began on Tuesday with each of the group winners facing off in the opening games.

MAIN ROUND GROUP I

Montenegro vs Russia 16:35 (6:13)

technical errors and suspensions held Montenegro back in a low-scoring first half

but Russia left no doubt of their dominance in the second half, letting loose in attack with 22 goals

Alina Sokova led a balanced Russian attack, in which 14 players got on the scoreboard

Denmark vs Croatia 35:22 (18:12)

Denmark put themselves back in contention for the semi-finals with a convincing victory

Julie Scaglione set the tone for the Danes, scoring eight of her 13 goals in the first half

they now need to get a positive result, most likely a win, against the unbeaten Russians to progress

MAIN ROUND GROUP II

Norway vs Germany 21:27 (9:11)

Norway held the lead just once, right at the beginning of a closely contested first half

Germany came out of the half-time break with a more structured approach and slowly but surely built their lead

this victory sets up what is effectively a quarter-final for them against Hungary on ednesday

Hungary vs Romania 27:17 (11:10)

the clash of group winners proved to be a one-sided affair in the second half

the game lived up to its billing in the first half as Romania even looked the better side, opening up an 8:4 lead after 17 minutes

Hungary emerged as the superior side from that point on and a 6:0 run in the final quarter put the game beyond doubt

INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP III

Austria vs Slovenia 17:28 (10:13)

Switzerland vs Sweden 34:30 (19:13)

INTERMEDIATE ROUND GROUP IV

Slovakia vs Czech Republic 23:21 (12:10)

Portugal vs France 27:25 (14:9)