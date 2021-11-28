Poland seal Women's U20 World Championship spot

Poland were undefeated in the group 2 European qualification tournament for the Women's U20 World Championship 2022 this weekend, earning themselves a ticket to Slovenia 2022.

In the round-robin tournament hosted by Montenegro, Poland earned two comfortable victories to take the qualifying spot, with Montenegro second and Italy third.

Poland join the directly qualified nations at the World Championship: the teams ranked 1 to 12 from the W19 EHF EURO 2021 in Slovenia, as well as Slovenia as the host nation.

Poland started strong with a 31:19 victory against Montenegro on Friday, including eight goals from Karolina Jurenczyk

on Saturday, the Poles took to the court again against Italy, and delivered another solid match, winning 25:17

Julia Niewiamdomska was the match's top scorer, but another five goals for Jurenczyk made her the tournament's top scorer with a total of 13

the tournament concluded with a tense match between Montenegro and Italy, both vying for their first win

after the game was tied 12:12 at the break, Montenegro edged out a lead in the second half to seal a 26:24 victory

A similar tournament in Austria – with the host nation, Netherlands, and Lithuania – was also scheduled for this weekend but has been rescheduled for the first week of March 2022, with the exact playing dates to be announced in due course. The winner will take the final qualification place for Slovenia 2022.