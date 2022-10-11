Poland target first win since 2014
Poland will face Germany, Montenegro and Spain in Group D of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in Podgorica. After three participations without a victory, already the opener is crucial for the team of Norwegian-born head coach Arne Senstad.
Three questions ahead of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
Can Poland end their barren run in the crucial opener against Germany?
In eight years, Poland have not won a single match at EHF EURO final tournaments - one point in the final group match of the EHF EURO 2020 against Germany was the only positive outcome in the last three events.
And in their next EHF EURO match, Germany are the opponents again on 5 November in Podgorica. This is already seen as a make-or-break match for the main round, with hosts Montenegro and 2019 World Championship silver medallists Spain also in Group D.
Will coach Arne Senstad count on youth or experience?
The 20 players who form the current squad of the Polish side, are a mixture of youth and experience. Due to different reasons, Poland had to send quite an inexperienced team to the EHF EURO 2020 in Denmark, where that draw against Germany meant the only point as Poland finished 14th. One year later, at the World Championship in Spain, the line-up looked quite different, as players such as Kinga Achruk, Magdalena Nocun and Monika Kobylinska helped Poland reach 15th position from 32 teams, even ahead of top nations such as Montenegro, Croatia and Angola. This year, Senstad can choose from youth and experience.
How was their preparation?
At the end of September and beginning of October, when other EHF EURO participants had test matches all over Europe, Arne Senstad had called 20 players for a training camp at Szczyrk. The only test matches on the way towards the final tournament will happen abroad: On 28 and 30 of October, Poland will be tested by Olympic champions France in Rennes and Nantes, before they travel to Podgorica.
The heart of the team: Kinga Achruk
The 33-year-old playmaker is the only Champions League winner in the current Polish squad. From 2013 until 2017, Achruk played for Buducnost and won the EHF Champions League in 2015, ensuring plenty of love upon her return.
Two years ago, the centre back did not play at the EHF EURO due to maternity leave but was part of the coaching staff. Besides goalkeeper Adriana Placzek and back Monika Kobylinska, Achruk is the most experienced player in the Polish squad. At the 2021 World Championship, when she returned to the national team, she had an outstanding total of 28 assists.
Did you know?
For the first time since the premiere of the Women’s EHF EURO, Poland finished on top of a qualification group - even with the optimum of 12 points from six matches. But those points included four from the two forfeited matches by Russia. In the remaining games, Poland beat Lithuania and Switzerland clearly.
What do the numbers say?
Poland have their eighth participation at a Women’s EHF EURO ahead, including the fifth consecutive since 2014. Their best position was fifth in 1998. But: Poland did not win a single match at their last three appearances and missed the main round three times.
Their last victory at a final tournament was on 11 December 2014, beating four-time World Champions Russia to make it to the main round. In the overall all-time ranking of EHF EURO events, Poland are 16th with nine victories from 33 matches.
Past achievements
EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 8
Best finish - 5th (1998)