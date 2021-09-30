Porto enjoy second straight win in Bucharest

Porto had to wait until the last second last week to take their first points against Flensburg, and while they were more dominant against C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti tonight, victory still came down to a save in the closing moments.

Dinamo were four goals down for much of the first half and early in the second, but in both periods came back to pressure Porto. One of the Portuguese club’s key players was goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski, who recorded plenty of saves, and also stopped Bucharest’s last shot.

GROUP B

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs FC Porto (POR) 26:27 (14:15)

Porto were in control throughout the first half, taking a maximum advantage of four goals early on before Dinamo came back into the game right before half-time, thanks to two goals by Razvan Gavriloaia

Dinamo still had the opportunity to force a draw in the final minute, thanks to a late comeback, but Nikola Mitrevski stopped Amine Bannour’s final shot

Victor Iturizza and Miguel Alves both scored five goals for Porto, while five netted three times for Dinamo, making this game very much a team affair on both sides

Sebastian Frandsen gives defining performance for Porto

If Nikola Mitrevic saved the day last week for Porto, saving many key shots in the last moments of the game against Flensburg, Sebastian Frandsen turned things around for the Portuguese side tonight.

He entered the court at half-time, and while it took him a few minutes to warm up, when he did, Dinamo could do nothing about it. His five saves with an 40% efficiency rate were key for the visitors to take a three-goal advantage in the second half, helping them to their eventual win.



