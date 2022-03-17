Portugal down Switzerland as all home teams win

The first leg of part 1 in qualification phase 2 for the Men’s IHF World Championship 2023 in Poland and Sweden was completed Thursday evening with wins for the home teams in all three matches.

While Portugal (33:26 against Switzerland) and North Macedonia (30:22 against Romania) built a substantial buffer ahead of the second leg this weekend, Austria (35:33 against Estonia) face a more open return match.

On Wednesday, Greece, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Israel also had first-leg wins. All reverse fixtures are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

QUALIFICATION PHASE 2, PART 1, 1ST LEG:

Austria vs Estonia 35:33 (15:16)

in the first 20 minutes, Austria had defensive problems against the powerful Estonian shooters Dener Jaanimaa (six goals in total) and Karl Toom (seven) and were down by 11:6

boosted by the goals of line player Tobias Wagner (top scorer with nine goals) and debutant Moritz Mittendorfer (six) the hosts leveled the match before the break and used a 6:0 run for 22:19 to turn around the match

in this crucial period, Szeged left wing Sebastian Frimmel and Kiel left back Nikola Bilyk were unstoppable and steered Austria to their first four-goal advantage at 27:23

Estonia still leveled three times in the last three minutes before Bilyk with his eighth goal and Nikola Stevanovic provided Austria with a 35:33 victory

the winners of this duel will face Iceland for a World Championship ticket

North Macedonia vs Romania 30:22 (16:13)

North Macedonia opened the gate widely to the next play-off round, where Czech Republic are the opponents of the winners of this tie

Macedonian playing coach Kiril Lazarov defeated his former Barcelona and current Romania coach Xavi Pascual, and added seven goals to his tally

the hosts went 7:3 up and never gave the lead away, even though Romania improved in the remaining 20 minutes of the first half

backed by 10 goals of left back Filip Taleski, the hosts came through a difficult phase when Romania reduced the deficit to just one: 21:20

this was the wake-up call for the home team, which decided the match with a 9:1 run for 30:21, despite 11 saves of Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Cyprian Iancu

Portugal vs Switzerland 33:26 (15:12)