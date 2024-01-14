Post-match flash quotes: group C, 14 January

MUNICH - Comments from Iceland head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL), goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson (ISL), left back Aron Pálmarsson (ISL), Montenegro head coach Vlado Šola (CRO), right wing Mirko Radovic (MNE), Serbia centre back Lazar Kukic (SRB) and Hungary right back Zoran Ilic (HUN) and line player Bence Bánhidi (HUN) after Iceland beat Montenegro 31:30 and Hungary beat Serbia 28:27 in preliminary round group C at the Olympiahalle München on Sunday.

SERBIA vs HUNGARY

Lazar Kukic (SRB) — centre back

On the key to the result:

“The second half, the last 15 minutes that we were stuck a lot in attack. We didn’t have a lot of chances to score more easy goals and also in defence, we didn’t play like the last game against Iceland. I don’t know what to say anymore. I am so disappointed. The only thing is to take responsibility for all of this and for tomorrow to rest, wake up and put our heads up to prepare for the next match and give everything to believe that we can have the chance to go to the next round.”

On what the team focused on in the last minutes when it got so close:

“We were like one less on the result, but it was not enough time to score one more goal. They saved the ball and after they opened the space and they had a last chance to score but the time was over and that's it. I think we should play really more smart in the last 15 minutes. This is a big competition, and we cannot play on that level for the last 15 minutes.”

On the group and how close the games have been:

“It’s one of the toughest groups in this championship, as we saw in the first round against Iceland. Today also, and the other team, Montenegro against Iceland. They showed that every team is really strong and they have the opportunity to win against everyone. So, I hope we’re gonna have some opportunities in the last round. Now it’s time to really prepare and to believe that we will take this chance to go to the next round if it’s possible.”

Zoran Ilic (HUN) — right back

On the match against Serbia:

“It was a tough match. We won in the last five minutes. This is very hard for me because I was born in Serbia and I play against Serbia. But I’m happy because we won and we'll go for the next game.”

On the key to the win:

“I think it was the goalkeeper in the second half, Bartucz László. We missed some shots in the attack but he saved in the defence. This, and I think Banhidi Bence scored 10 goals. I think this was the key to the match.”

On what he was thinking in the last minutes when Serbia were coming back:

“I missed two balls, but we tried to stop this fast attack. We tried and we made it.”

Bence Bánhidi (HUN) — line player

On his nine goals:

“It was perfect. Perfect for me, perfect for the team, because we passed the group and this is the most important.”

On their strong performance:

“I think we played excellent. OK, we had some mistakes in attack but more or less our discipline was correct. If we play like this in the future, we have a chance against everybody.”

On what they changed in half-time to play such a strong second half:

“Not so much. We spoke about being calm and to think about what we play and how we defend. Everything was in our hands. So we played our game and like this we could win.”

On the Hungarian fans:

“It was really nice to hear them, because this is giving for you to the court some confidence and power. I’m really happy there are so much supporters with us. They love us so it’s important for our hearts.”

On being through to the main round but still having one game to go in the preliminary round:

“The pressure is not for us. It’s for them. But we would like to win this game also. I hope we will play like this, against Serbia today. We need to give everything for this game because if we win this game we qualify for the main round with two points.”

MONTENEGRO vs ICELAND

Vlado Šola (CRO) – head coach (MNE)

On the match against Iceland:

“You played well but my team also played well. We played very well in the defence we stopped the transition from Iceland which was the key. Also was the key, defence which looked like 5:1 but not a classical one and till the end, we had a chance to win the game and we don´t have enough experience for that yet. I hope in the future we will have more experience to know how to finish the game. Because two games we played here we lost both games in the same way. We beat ourselves alone. I wish Iceland all the best in the rest of the tournament.

About the next game against Serbia:

“We are sportsmen. We play handball here. This is not a political question. We will play against Iceland or Croatia or it doesn´t matter. I don´t want this tension please.”

Mirko Radovic (MNE) — right wing

On the match:

“It’s hard to speak so soon after this sort of game. Again, we lost, and I want to congratulate the Iceland team for victory, but also my team, my guys, they fought all 60 minutes until the end of the game. At the end of the day, we are empty-handed.

“But I think we presented our country in a beautiful way. That's what we take our pride in. I want to congratulate also my team and my guys, for a tough fought war on the handball court. I’m proud of them.”

On the tight group:

“At the end one or two balls in all three games will decide who will go to the second round. It was a tough, even group. We were unlucky from these two days, I think we deserved more. But it’s sport.

“It was a fair fight. It was a real handball war. These are the games most beautiful to play, but also most tough to lose.”

On the last match, against Serbia:

“We play every game like it’s the last game in our life. We will do our best to win in two days. Today, we mourn. Tomorrow, we forget about this game and prepare for Serbia, they are great team. They are an ascending team, to be more correct, to be precise. A great group. A great coach. One of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best [Dejan Milosavljev].

“We’ll do our best to prepare for them. It should be a tough game. We have a lot of friends in the team, cousins. We prepare for them and try to go home with at least one victory.”

Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL) – head coach (ISL)

On the win against Montenegro:

“Of course, I am really happy with the win, the two points, it was close too close if you ask me. It was a tough game. Both teams were playing good. We were, of course, having problems with Simic in the goal of Montenegro. He was having a fantastic game. We improved our attack. It was better than the last game so I was happy with that. So we had two periods, in the first half and the second half. Sometimes we were close to getting a good grip on the game but because of our mistakes, we didn´t. Of these two games, we have to be happy with the three points we have and to be in the position to win the group in the next game.”

Björgvin Pall Gustavsson (ISL) — goalkeeper

On his match-winning save and the end of the game:

“It’s a perfect ending to a very good match. I think that was a tough match from the beginning. A very hard one with a lot of emotions. You hear the national anthem in the beginning, you get goosebumps and it's actually very difficult to keep calm in this situation. Of course, to get the two points in the end is perfect.”

On the close group:

“It’s not just good handball teams. There's a lot of passion. You can see this. All these teams here playing with a lot of passion, a lot of emotions, with a lot of fans behind them. Of course, it will be a tough game against Hungary as well. I’m also looking forward to the next game in the group in two days. It’s a fantastic tournament and a good start.”

On the fans and their next-level support knowing the match was so important:

“We brought all Icelanders with us. From the beginning, when you get the national anthem with such power, it keeps you going for the rest of the match.”

On it being his 40th EHF EURO game:

“Actually, I don’t care [laughs]. Because it’s not about me, it's about the team.”

Aron Pálmarsson (ISL) — left back

On the close win:

“In the end we were lucky and we’re happy that we won by one. We played really well, especially in our attack. But their goalkeeper [Nebojsa Simic] was just amazing today. I have to give him that. I’m just happy with how we played, but with all the free shots that we missed, that’s something we can do better.”

On whether he’s happy with how Iceland played after he was disappointed with their opening performance:

“Yes, much better, much better. We got so many good options, especially in the first half. We played more wide on the court. Opened the wings a lot. But like I said, it was amazing in goal. That’s why I always say that the goalkeepers should be the most paid in handball. But yeah, really happy with how we answered the other game. Really bad. We were really, really bad in attack. So I’m happy with that.”