16:40

A few fans have arrived for the early warm-ups in Berlin, and as the first Swiss players arrive there's a shout of "Hop Schwizz!"

Group A are in the house.

16:25

News from the Norwegian camp: right back Magnus Rød broke his foot in yesterday's game against the Faroe Islands, and is out for the rest of the tournament. Kent Robin Tønnesen will travel to Hamburg if Norway make it to the main round and for tomorrow Norway have Harald Reinkind and Gabriel Setterblom in this position.

16:10

Iceland drew their first match and must now beat Montenegro to keep their chances of progressing to the main round in their hands. They had a chilled day of training and media calls yesterday.



15:30

Switzerland face the might of Olympic champions France at 18:00 CET tonight, and they’ve been looking ahead to that match. For those who speak a bit of German (and/or French!) this analysis is very interesting.

14:15

Spain face a must-win game against Romania tonight, after their sensational loss to Croatia on Friday. The nine-time EHF EURO medallists will not want to go home on Tuesday.

They've been for a walk before some video analysis, and we should expect to see 'Los Hispanos' coming out hot at 18:00 CET.

The blog is now having a break; we'll be back a little later and will of course continue to bring you the build-up before today's games.

🚶‍♂️ Paseo matinal de los #Hispanos, previo al análisis de vídeo.



🔥 El equipo español ultima los detalles antes del choque de esta tarde, a las 18:00 h. en directo por @teledeporte, frente a Rumanía



14:00

Extraordinary statistics from Denmark's Michael Damgaard last night - only 19 minutes on court, and yet he was the top scorer against Greece and also Grundfos Player of the Match!

Michael Damgaard scored 𝟏𝟎 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝟏𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬 last night 🤯#ehfeuro2024 #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/txmhkiUWMl — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 14, 2024

13:48

After the second round of groups D, E and F last night, we can update you on the standings in each group.

13:20

We're into the second round of preliminary round matches, and some teams are already fighting to stay in the competition while others are able to relax more. Why? Because of the first-round results.

In this fascinating long read - perfect for a damp Sunday afternoon in January - EHF journalist Courtney Gahan goes into the importance of winning the first game in a big tournament.