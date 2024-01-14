EURO24M

Live blog: Groups A, B and C return on Sunday

14 January 2024, 13:20

After the first five main round tickets were booked last night, there's the chance for more today with games in groups A, B and C. In group A it's the first chance to see France, Germany, Switzerland and North Macedonia again after their debut on Wednesday in Dusseldorf - will the rest have done them good?

16:40

A few fans have arrived for the early warm-ups in Berlin, and as the first Swiss players arrive there's a shout of "Hop Schwizz!"

Group A are in the house.

16:25

News from the Norwegian camp: right back Magnus Rød broke his foot in yesterday's game against the Faroe Islands, and is out for the rest of the tournament. Kent Robin Tønnesen will travel to Hamburg if Norway make it to the main round and for tomorrow Norway have Harald Reinkind and Gabriel Setterblom in this position.

 

16:10

Iceland drew their first match and must now beat Montenegro to keep their chances of progressing to the main round in their hands. They had a chilled day of training and media calls yesterday.


15:30

Switzerland face the might of Olympic champions France at 18:00 CET tonight, and they’ve been looking ahead to that match. For those who speak a bit of German (and/or French!) this analysis is very interesting.



14:15

Spain face a must-win game against Romania tonight, after their sensational loss to Croatia on Friday. The nine-time EHF EURO medallists will not want to go home on Tuesday. 

They've been for a walk before some video analysis, and we should expect to see 'Los Hispanos' coming out hot at 18:00 CET.

The blog is now having a break; we'll be back a little later and will of course continue to bring you the build-up before today's games.

 

14:00

Extraordinary statistics from Denmark's Michael Damgaard last night - only 19 minutes on court, and yet he was the top scorer against Greece and also Grundfos Player of the Match!

 

13:48

After the second round of groups D, E and F last night, we can update you on the standings in each group.

 

13:20

We're into the second round of preliminary round matches, and some teams are already fighting to stay in the competition while others are able to relax more. Why? Because of the first-round results.

In this fascinating long read - perfect for a damp Sunday afternoon in January - EHF journalist Courtney Gahan goes into the importance of winning the first game in a big tournament. 

20240114 First Matches 1 JC
EHF EURO

Handle with care: The importance of an EHF EURO opener

FEATURE: The first match can make or break a team’s campaign. What is important when it comes to performing in the opener?

today, 3 hours ago

12:37

Croatia's attack was immensely efficient against Spain - will they manage the same level tonight, against an almost-as efficient Austria? It's the stat of the day!

 

12:22

This tournament will surely be remembered for many things, and one of them will be the superb performances by a bunch of teenagers. Yesterday we profiled 18-year-old Portuguese player Francisco Costa; under the spotlight today is Romania's Daniel Stanciuc.

Like Costa and others including the Faroes' Óli Mittún, Stanciuc is a alumnus of the EHF's "Respect Your Talent" programme which teaches young players about the importance of life outside handball and how to manage being a professional athlete. Players of the Match from the younger age category events each year get to attend a camp where experts and star players help them navigate topics like nutrition, media management, anti-doping, mental fitness and more. 

Stanciuc shone in Romania's first match against Austria, and is hoping to make an impact tonight against Spain too.

20240114 ROU Stanciuc 1 EM
Respect Your Talent

Stanciuc credits “Respect Your Talent” programme for growth

FEATURE: Daniel Stanciuc has gone from the M18 EHF Championship to the EHF EURO 2024 in just 18 months, thanks to “Respect Your Talent”

today, 4 hours ago

11:52

At yesterday's group E game in Mannheim between Sweden and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Swedes had a special supporter - FC Barcelona football star Fridolina Rolfö, who is an ambassador for the tournament. She picked Felix Claar as the Player of the Match on the Home of Handball app and said the atmosphere was "amazing", adding: "The fans were great. There is something special about the indoor, the sound and everything stays in. This arena in Mannheim is amazing.”

Rolfö also revealed to reporters this morning that she started her sports career playing handball, saying: "When I was growing up I was playing handball. It was a big thing in the city where I grew up, so we all were playing handball in the winter and football during the summer. So, handball for me is a big part of my life, or at least it was. Now, I enjoy watching it and I get a bit emotional watching it. For me, it is an amazing sport, I love to watch it - intense and exciting. I get those feeling back every time I watch it.”

Later today you'll be able to ask Rolfö some questions - make sure you're following our Instagram channel, @ehfeuro!

 

11:27

It wasn't a win, but the Faroe Islands celebrated last night's draw against Norway as though it were. And they were right to celebrate as it's the first point in a senior championship ever for the side, comprised largely of young players with bags of talent starting out on their handball journeys. 

Here are some of the best photographs taken by our team from Kolektiff Images after the end of the game.

EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH18028 UH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH17982 UH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH17811 UH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH17749 UH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH13759 UH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R6 0856 AH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R6 0757 AH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R6 0728 AH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway R6 0640 AH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH17700 UH
EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH17734 UH
EURO24M SLO FAR R6 1328 AH
EURO24M SLO FAR R6 1251 AH
10:55

The goalkeepers were in fine form again last night - here are the top five saves, including at least one from each of the three groups playing on Saturday. Which is your favourite?

 

10:26

Have you seen the top five goals of last night yet? Then you must! In a high-scoring night we had some absolute stunners - watch to the end!

 

10:00

After Slovenia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark booked their main round tickets last night, more are up for grabs as groups A, B and C play their second-round matches later on today. 

The teams in the running for progression include hosts Germany, provided they beat North Macedonia, as well as France and Croatia. But keep an eye on group C - after the draw between Iceland and Serbia on Friday, everything is to play for and there's just a two-goal differencing separating Hungary from Montenegro in the standings.

Read the day preview for more.

20240113 Gps ABC preview AM
EHF EURO

Wide-open group C highlights Sunday’s action

DAY PREVIEW: After a three-day break, group A returns for round 2 alongside groups B and C, with main round tickets to be booked

today, 5 hours ago
20240114 First Matches 1 JC
