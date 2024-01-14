EHF EURO
Lukas Laube's Switzerland stun France to get their first point
If Saturday night fever, but the handball version of it, hit Berlin yesterday, with the Faroe Islands snatching a point against Norway at the very last second, the start of Sunday’s action provided a scenario as thrilling. Switzerland and France had to wait until the final minutes of their confrontation to know their fate, and finally closed another 26:26 draw.
We always said that it would be important for us to keep in touch with France as much as possible, and that’s exactly what we did. Even when they were leading by four in the second half, we did not panic and we used the seven against six to find solutions. We could feel that they had doubts, especially as they did not score that many goals.
After such a fight it is difficult to find the right words. It was a tight game. We had lots of situations which we could have handled better and much more effectively. Switzerland played a tough match. Especially the seven against six players was very difficult for us. In particular the play between pivot and back players worked very well for them.