Lukas Laube's Switzerland stun France to get their first point

After defeating North Macedonia 39:29 in the opening game of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, France suffered a lot more against Switzerland. The Swiss team also displayed a completely different face compared to what they showed in Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Andre Schmid and his teammates played level with their opponents in the first 30 minutes, even taking a short advantage at numerous times, but France put their foot to the pedal after coming back from the dressing rooms. Despite the EHF EURO 2014 champions taking a four-goal advantage, Switzerland never gave up and thanks to Lukas Laube, who scored 10, took a deserved point to keep their chances of the main round alive.

GROUP A

Switzerland vs France 26:26 (14:14)