EURO24M Switzerland Vs France R5 4013 AH
EHF EURO

Lukas Laube's Switzerland stun France to get their first point

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
14 January 2024, 19:40

If Saturday night fever, but the handball version of it, hit Berlin yesterday, with the Faroe Islands snatching a point against Norway at the very last second, the start of Sunday’s action provided a scenario as thrilling. Switzerland and France had to wait until the final minutes of their confrontation to know their fate, and finally closed another 26:26 draw.

After defeating North Macedonia 39:29 in the opening game of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, France suffered a lot more against Switzerland. The Swiss team also displayed a completely different face compared to what they showed in Dusseldorf on Wednesday.

Andre Schmid and his teammates played level with their opponents in the first 30 minutes, even taking a short advantage at numerous times, but France put their foot to the pedal after coming back from the dressing rooms. Despite the EHF EURO 2014 champions taking a four-goal advantage, Switzerland never gave up and thanks to Lukas Laube, who scored 10, took a deserved point to keep their chances of the main round alive.

GROUP A

Switzerland vs France 26:26 (14:14)

  • Switzerland seemed to have recovered well from their loss in the first round, as they played level with France in the first quarter, relying on Samuel Zehnder and Lukas Laube to score goals
  • France never quite found the solution defensively to stop Laube, who netted six in the first half alone, and with Manuel Zehnder scoring a last-second equaliser, the teams were level at the break
  • thanks to Samir Bellahcene’s crucial saves between the spots, France finally managed to break away on the scoreboard and take a four-goal advantage at the 38th minute, forcing Switzerland to take a timeout
  • this break immediately put the Swiss players back on the right track, especially their defence, which was well helped by Nikola Portner and his nine saves
  • with both teams tied at the start of the money-time, Melvyn Richardson missed a seven-metre throw before Samir Bellahcene stopped Andre Schmid’s shot for the win
  • both teams still have a chance to proceed to the main round, regardless of the score of North Macedonia vs Germany later on

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Switzerland Vs France UH14042 UH Quote
We always said that it would be important for us to keep in touch with France as much as possible, and that’s exactly what we did. Even when they were leading by four in the second half, we did not panic and we used the seven against six to find solutions. We could feel that they had doubts, especially as they did not score that many goals.
Lukas Laube
Line player, Switzerland

Lukas Laube did it all for Switzerland

The Swiss line player was almost invisible against Germany on Wednesday but on Sunday, he definitely took all the spotlight.

Scoring 10 goals, the Stuttgart player tore the French defence to pieces, well helped by Andre Schmid.

But not only did he receive the passes, but he also only missed one shot, making him the number one offensive danger for his team. Even his two-minute suspension in the last minute could not prevent him from getting the Player of the Match award.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Switzerland Vs France R5 4052 AH Quote
After such a fight it is difficult to find the right words. It was a tight game. We had lots of situations which we could have handled better and much more effectively. Switzerland played a tough match. Especially the seven against six players was very difficult for us. In particular the play between pivot and back players worked very well for them.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France UH23689 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France R5 4035 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France R5 4009 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France R6 1586 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France UH23739 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France UH23705 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France UH23716 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France R5 4079 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France UH23638 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France R5 3931 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France R5 3954 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Montenegro Vs Iceland MAL1790 AM
Previous Article Post-match flash quotes: group C, 14 January
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain MA205961 EM
Next Article Spain keep main round hopes alive with win against Romania

Latest news

More News